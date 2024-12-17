VIP Membership Christmas SALE: 60% Off!
Trump Has a Role for Herschel Walker in His Administration

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  December 17, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Ben Gray

On Tuesday night, President-elect Donald Trump announced that he had nominated Herschel Walker, former U.S. Senate candidate for Georgia, to serve as the ambassador to the Bahamas.

Trump's post highlighted Walker's athletic career, and his commitment to "put AMERICA FIRST!" As the statement read:

I am pleased to nominate Herschel Walker as United States Ambassador to the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.
 
Herschel has spent decades serving as an Ambassador to our Nation’s youth, our men and women in the Military, and athletes at home and abroad.
 
A successful businessman, philanthropist, former Heisman Trophy winner, and NFL Great, Herschel has been a tireless advocate for youth sports. During my First Term, he served as Co-Chair of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. Herschel has traveled to over 400 Military installations around the World, removing the stigma surrounding mental health. He represented the United States at the 1992 Winter Olympics as a member of the U.S. bobsled team.
 
Congratulations Herschel! You will make Georgia, and our entire Nation, proud, because we know you will always put AMERICA FIRST!

Walker also recently made news for having graduated college after 42 years. The nomination is already a trending topic over X for Tuesday night. 

In 2022, Walker ran against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), sending the race into a runoff, in December of that same year, though Warnoff ultimately prevailed. Other recent Republican senators for Georgia have also been tasked for roles in this second Trump administration. Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who ran against Warnock in 2020, was nominated earlier this month to serve as Administrator of the Small Business Administration. Former Sen. David Perdue, who ran against Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), also in 2020, recently accepted Trump's appointment to be the next ambassador to China

Trump announced several other ambassador positions on Monday night. Another announcement also came on Tuesday, with Trump announcing that "Nicole McGraw will serve as the next United States Ambassador to Croatia." She is described by Trump as "a philanthropist, businesswoman, and World renowned art collector."

