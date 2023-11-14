Video Shows Hamas Terror Tunnel Leading to Gaza Hospital Full of Weapons

New video released by Israel Defense Forces reveals one of the Hamas terror tunnels in the Gaza Strip leading from a terrorist leader's residence right to a hospital where Hamas has been conducting operations, all part of an ongoing pattern of hiding its barbaric actions around, under, and behind civilians.

IDF Spokesman RAdm. Daniel Hagari led viewers on a survey of the terror tunnel, pointing out how power is diverted to the tunnel and its path into the Rantisi Hospital in Gaza City where he revealed evidence that Israeli hostages had been held alongside Hamas weapons.

In the hospital basement, Hagari pointed out a chair with bindings used to hold hostages and, heart-wrenchingly, diapers and a baby bottle. He also walked viewers through other items in the room, such as a background for hostage videos, a paper log denoting which terrorists were guarding the hostages, and a makeshift bathroom, kitchen, and ventilation system.

Hagari also showed a motorbike that was used in the Iran-backed Hamas invasion, slaughter, and kidnapping of Israelis on October 7 along with weapons, ammunition, and other terrorist arms stashed and then abandoned in the hospital basement when IDF soldiers moved into the area and cleared out Hamas.

Pledging to "free our hostages from Gaza and free Gaza from Hamas," Hagari said the IDF's mission is "for the sake of the people of Israel, for the people of Gaza...and the world." Watch:

EXCLUSIVE RAW FOOTAGE: Watch IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari walk through one of Hamas' subterranean terrorist tunnels—only to exit in Gaza's Rantisi hospital on the other side.



Inside these tunnels, Hamas terrorists hide, operate and hold Israeli hostages against their… pic.twitter.com/Nx4lVrvSXH — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 13, 2023

Hamas sympathizers have condemned Israel for its activity targeting Hamas terrorists around hospitals in Gaza, but it's clear why the IDF is working to get Hamas out of these areas. Hospitals are being used to hide hostages, Hamas fighters, and their weapons. Again, Israel and its supporters have been proven correct and to be in the right and those who uncritically took the word of Hamas-run Gazan agencies look, at best, incredibly foolish for taking the word of bloodthirsty terrorists over that of a robust liberalized democracy.

Mark Dubowitz, the CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) called IDF's discovery in the Rantisi Hospital a "breathtaking indictment of Hamas's wicked tactics" that "comes after a weekend of mounting international scrutiny of the Israeli encirclement of Gazan hospitals."

"There can be no doubt now that these sites, which should be off-limits to any military, have been exploited in the worst possible way by Palestinian terrorists," Dubowitz emphasized. "One wonders what the Israelis will find when they finally move into the biggest of Gaza’s hospitals, Shifa, and prove that it conceals Hamas headquarters."

Enia Krivine, the senior director of FDD's Israel Program and National Security Network explained further. "By embedding military activities in hospitals, Hamas has chosen to hide behind Gaza’s most vulnerable. The world must hold Hamas accountable for putting hospitals in harm’s way," Krivine urged. "While Hamas hoards fuel, the people of Gaza suffer. If Hamas had a shred of humanity, it would surrender now, return Israel’s hostages, and allow the people of Gaza to begin rebuilding their lives."