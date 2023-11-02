We Found a Dem Congresswoman's Old Blog and It Has Some Troubling Content

As Iran-backed terrorists continue their attacks against Israel on multiple fronts more than three weeks after Hamas massacred in excess of 1,400 innocent people in Israel, the number of Democrats who have publicly defended the terrorists responsible for the violence continues to grow.

In addition to radical (and repeated) liars such as Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and her fellow Squad members, freshman Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA) is apparently another member of Congress who has equivocated, rather than condemned, terrorists now waging a bloody war against Israel.

Representing Washington's third congressional district in the southwest corner of the state, Gluesenkamp Perez was first elected in the 2022 midterms. Per CQ Roll Call's ranking of candidates in the 2024 election, she's the "most vulnerable Democrat" in the country.

According to a blog titled "Cellophane sunrise" run by the pseudonym "pretilytoldtale" on the Live Journal platform, one post discusses how "nothing is black or whi[t]e" and there's a "blurry line" differentiating "a terrorist group" from "a political party" and that "its[sic] unfair to say Hezbollah is an entirely terrorist group."

Here's the relevant section from the blog (typos from the original):

on the way home we shared a cab with hana whos origanally from lebanon, the north eastern part of lebanon ( the christian area). he by no means simplified the situation or really took sides which suprised me- he says nothing is black or while though and its unfair to say Hezbollah is an entirely terrorist group. the IRA, for example,used to be a terrorist group but has successfully morphed to a political party. Its a blurry line in some cases.

That blog, by all indications, was authored by now-Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez, whose legal name is Kristina Marie Perez and is also known under the name Kristina Marie Perez Del Razo.

The profile page for pretilytoldtale has a bio that appears to identify "kristina perez" as the author: "[i] was great; great as the number of people who told [me] so. [i] was right; right as the number of people who belived it. [i] looked at the faces,at the eyes;[i] saw myself born in them, [i] saw myself being granted the gift of life. that was[kristina perez], that, the reflection in those staring pupils, and[ my] body was only its reflection."

What's more, pretilytoldtale claimed in a 2004 post that her name was "Kristina M. Perez Del Razo," an alternate name Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez uses according to Legistorm. The location listed by pretllytoldtale — Cypress, Texas — also matches the hometown previously reported for Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez. In another post, pretilytoldtale asked readers to send song suggestions via email to "KMPEREZ@HOUSTON.RR.COM."

Pretilytoldtale also signed off an entry as "kristina Perez, famous clairvoyant" and there are some photos posted in pretilytoldtale's blog entries — including the one in which Hezbollah is discussed — that appear to be of Gluesenkamp Perez.

In addition, pretilytoldtale wrote an entry in 2006 that the author was "going to the lovely warren wilson college in the blue ridge mountains of N. Carolina," and a 2023 profile of Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez states that the congresswoman "spent a semester at Warren Wilson College, known for its focus on work and service, before discovering Reed."

Townhall reached out to Gluesenkamp Perez's office for comment but received no response before the given deadline denying that the congresswoman authored the post nor any comment on her beliefs about Hezbollah and terrorists.

As recent horrors have reminded the world, there is nothing unfair about calling Hezbollah a terrorist organization — nor any of the other Iran-backed barbarians responsible for slaughtering more than 1,400 innocents in Israel and continuing to launch rocket attacks at Israeli civilians along with U.S. troops in the Middle East. Some things, such as terrorism, are black-and-white. To be a murderous organization set on political violence is to be a terrorist organization, full stop.

That's why the United States government, in which Gluesenkamp Perez serves, has listed Hezbollah as a foreign terrorist organization since 1997.

Hezbollah bombed the U.S. embassy in Beirut in 1983, killing 63, an attack the terrorists followed up with a suicide bombing at the nearby barracks, killing another 305 people. Hezbollah has also carried out attacks on Jews in other countries, including Argentina and the United Kingdom. That makes its goals and nature clear: Hezbollah is a vile terrorist organization.

In the ongoing Iran-backed terrorists' war against Israel, Hezbollah has met with and is aiding Hamas in its weeks-long onslaught against innocent civilians, launching attacks and attempting intrusions from Israel's northern border with Lebanon. Hezbollah has repeatedly made it clear — including in a 2009 manifesto — that their organization exists to destroy the state of Israel. With an estimated 150,000 rockets and missiles aimed at Israel, it's blatantly obvious that Hezbollah is not a political party, it is a terrorist organization that has and continues to threaten Americans, Israelis, and free people in the Middle East and around the world.