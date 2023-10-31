Durbin Ramps Up His Witch Hunt Against Supreme Court Justices
Former NYT Writer Exposes How a Pro-Nazi Freelancer Could Get Hired by the...
China Did Something Rather Weird With Israel on Their Maps
Prescription Drugs Were Found at Matthew Perry's Home
While Clearing Out Hamas Defensive Positions, the IDF Made a Gruesome Discovery
Were We Spared Another Gun Control Lecture?
Why Won’t Nancy Pelosi Just Retire Already?
Here's How Some Ivy League Professors Responded to Pro-Hamas Students
NYC’s Latest Development to House Illegal Immigrants Raises Some Concerns
Why Are Some Republicans Planning to Protect Rashida Tlaib From Censure?
Karine Jean-Pierre Struggles at the Podium When Asked About Pro-Hamas Protests
Joe Biden — and the Courts — Should Stop Messing With Texas
Hamas Committed the Crime But Iranian Fingerprints Are All Over the Crime Scene
Don’t Let Biden Turbocharge the Federal Bureaucracy
Tipsheet

Here's Why Blinken Had to Briefly Pause His Senate Testimony

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  October 31, 2023 11:15 AM
Drew Angerer/Pool via AP

Biden's Secretary of State Antony Blinken — joined by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin — testified before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday morning, but things did not go smoothly when a Hamas sympathizer in the audience stood up and began shouting about the need for a "ceasefire now" while being escorted out of the hearing room by an officer. 

Advertisement

Watch:

Calls for a ceasefire, of course, are in line with the demands of Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip who have continued launching rocket attacks at Israelis civilians for more than three weeks straight following their massacre of more than 1,400 innocent people in the terrorist attacks of October 7. They would like nothing more than to have Israel stop responding to ongoing attacks in order to allow the Iran-backed terrorists to fight another day. 

The hearing, which continues at this hour, is part of Senate appropriators' review of the national security supplemental request from President Joe Biden, announced in the Oval Office during the president's primetime address earlier this month. 

As Blinken summarized in his prepared testimony, the supplemental funding request includes $3.7 billion for Israel's "security needs including to help Israel bolster its air and missile defense systems" and grant "additional authority to drawdown DOD stocks" while enhancing "U.S. embassy security"— in addition to $16.3 billion for Ukraine to "ensure" the country "can sustain the economic base and recovery its war effort depends on and to supply its defense" in order to "not only rebuild Ukraine's economy and offset the damage wrought by Russia, but also reimagine it: investing in new industries, infrastructure, and supply chains connected to Europe and the world."

Recommended

While Clearing Out Hamas Defensive Positions, the IDF Made a Gruesome Discovery Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Blinken's prepared remarks for the committee also claimed that America's "adversaries and competitors recognize our strategies are working," despite the fact that the Biden administration's bumbling about on the world stage has shown weakness and invited aggression from those adversaries and competitors. 

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

While Clearing Out Hamas Defensive Positions, the IDF Made a Gruesome Discovery Matt Vespa
Why Are Some Republicans Planning to Protect Rashida Tlaib From Censure? Guy Benson
Accept That Savagery Is the True Nature of the World – and Deal With It Kurt Schlichter
Former NYT Writer Exposes How a Pro-Nazi Freelancer Could Get Hired by the Publication Matt Vespa
Why Won’t Nancy Pelosi Just Retire Already? Derek Hunter
The Great 'Green Energy Transition' That Wasn't Stephen Moore

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
While Clearing Out Hamas Defensive Positions, the IDF Made a Gruesome Discovery Matt Vespa
Advertisement