Another Big-Name Law Firm Has a Message for Pro-Hamas Students

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  October 18, 2023 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Proving that, at least in some corners of the world, actions still have consequences, another big-name law firm has announced that it revoked job offers provided to law students after they signed on to pro-Hamas statements in the wake of barbaric attacks that saw more than one thousand Israelis slaughtered by the Iran-backed terrorists.

The U.S.-based international law firm of Davis Polk & Wardwell — described by The Daily Beast as "revered" — said on Tuesday that it had revoked its employment offers to three law students from Harvard and Columbia citing the students' "contravention of our firm's value system" with their statements blaming Israel for the horror that befell its people. 

"The views expressed in certain of the statements signed by law school student organizations in recent days are in direct contravention of our firm's value statement," Davis Polk & Wardwell said in a statement to Bloomberg Law, through the firm did not name the three students whose offers were revoked. 

Another internal email viewed by Bloomberg Law showed the firm's chair and managing partner Neil Barr calling the anti-Israel statements "simply contrary to our firm's values" and explaining "we thus concluded that rescinding these offers was appropriate in upholding our responsibility to provide a safe and inclusive work environment for all Davis Polk employees." 

As Leah reported previously, the firm of Winston & Strawn similarly withdrew a job offer for a law student at NYU who wrote in a newsletter that "Israel bears full responsibility for this tremendous loss of life" which was, of course, actually caused by barbaric Hamas terrorists.  

Townhall has also worked to document the leaders of student groups at Harvard, Columbia, and the University of Virginia who authored or signed on to similar statements blaming Israel for the rape and slaughter of its citizens.

