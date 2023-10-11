The VA is Rejecting Disability Claims for COVID Vaccine Injuries and Senators Want...
UPDATE: False Alarm for Now; Has War in Northern Israel Has Started?
How an Israeli Woman Was Able to Defend Her Kibbutz From Hamas Terrorists
MA School Has Some Explaining to Do After Email to Educators Following Hamas...
Oversight Cmte to Biden Admin: We Want Answers on Your Work With Iran...
Democrat's Reaction to Questions About Hamas Beheading Babies Is Heinous
RFK Jr. Reveals What His 'Intention' Is in Running as an Independent
Pro-Hamas Law Student Learns Actions Have Consequences
Exclusive: Condoleezza Rice Notices What Was Missing From Joe Biden's Speech on Israel...
Paying for Hate on College Campuses
CA Rolls Out ‘Ebony Alert’ to Find Missing Black Children
Even Democrat Senators Are Calling for Freeze of $6 Billion to Iran After...
Craven Virtue Signalers: The Academy's Disqualifying Moral Failure on Israel
AOC's Post on Hamas' Attack on Israel Isn't Going Over Well
Tipsheet

Where Things Stand As Terrorists' Barbaric War Against Israel Enters Day Five

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  October 11, 2023 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Oded Balilty

As the war launched against Israel by Hamas terrorists from the Gaza Strip late Friday night (ET) enters its fifth day, the stream of barbaric scenes continues to unfold. The bodies of burned Israelis, killed as they tried to flee the Hamas terrorists who breached the border and ransacked kibbutzim, continue to be found. Nursery walls splattered with blood show where Hamas terrorists slaughtered innocent babies while they slept. Car seats filled with the blood of young children provide searing reminders of the evil motivating Israel's enemies. 

Advertisement

As Townhall reported, IDF soldiers clearing Kibbutz Kfar Aza near Gaza found the unimaginable: whole families massacred by Hamas, including scores of babies and children, some of whom were beheaded by the monsters who raided their homes. 

In the days since the surprise attack was launched, Israel has, by and large, cleared its territory of Hamas terrorists, though continuous attempts to infiltrate Israel from Gaza have to be headed off by airstrikes and ground forces as Hamas continues to launch rockets at Israeli civilians across the country.

The Israeli Air Force has been almost continuously bombarding targets in the Gaza strip to take out Hamas terrorists, their weapons and munition stockpiles — some of which were kept in or under mosques — and other infrastructure used to support their vile aims. 

Recommended

UPDATE: False Alarm for Now; Has War in Northern Israel Has Started? Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Beyond Gaza, Israeli forces have responded to attacks launched by Hezbollah terrorists from Israel's northern border with Lebanon that continued to escalate significantly — as Katie reported here — on Wednesday, as well as returning fire toward the origin of projectiles fired from Syria into the Golan Heights.

According to the last update from the IDF at the close of day four, the number of Israelis killed in the initial attack and fighting since has surpassed 1,000 while there are more than 2,800 reported injured and 50 remain confirmed as hostages or missing.

Amid the more than 4,500 rockets launched by terrorists from Gaza, the IDF reported that it had successfully struck 2,294 Hamas targets since its response began. 

Advertisement

With the ongoing work to defend Israelis from continuing attacks and eliminate terrorists' ability to create more carnage happening on one front, Israel's government is forging ahead with an emergency unity government as well — proving those who were hoping to tear Israel apart from the inside with the stress of an external onslaught wrong.  

As for Americans, President Biden confirmed in remarks on Tuesday afternoon that "at least" 14 U.S. citizens are among the slain while a still-unknown number of Americans remain as Hamas hostages or unaccounted for. On Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. death toll was increased to 22 by the State Department. 

Hamas continues to threaten broadcasts of hostage executions, drawing warnings from Israeli officials for parents to remove popular social media apps from their kids' phones and a call not to share any videos that should emerge.

The USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group has been sent to the eastern Mediterranean, and an additional strike group with the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower was subsequently ordered to the region and is expected to depart Norfolk on Friday as part of the U.S. military's efforts to show power and deter any other malign actors from seeking to take advantage of the terror unfolding against Israel.

Advertisement

As always, Israel is not backing down from the critical work of eliminating Hamas — and other terrorist groups' — ability to kill more Israelis.


Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

UPDATE: False Alarm for Now; Has War in Northern Israel Has Started? Katie Pavlich
Meet the Harvard Students Supporting Hamas’ Invasion of Israel John Hasson
Exclusive: Condoleezza Rice Notices What Was Missing From Joe Biden's Speech on Israel and Hamas Guy Benson
MA School Has Some Explaining to Do After Email to Educators Following Hamas Terror Attack Spencer Brown
Biden's Security Team Briefed US Senators on Hamas' Israel Attack and Drew an Unbelievable Conclusion Matt Vespa
Democrat's Reaction to Questions About Hamas Beheading Babies Is Heinous Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
UPDATE: False Alarm for Now; Has War in Northern Israel Has Started? Katie Pavlich
Advertisement