New Attacks Target Israel From Syria

After the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces reported new attacks being launched against the country from Syria in the wake of a handful of attacks launched from Lebanon against northern cities.

The incoming fire from Syria — officially unidentified projectiles but reported by some to be mortars — did not hit any kibbutzim or populated areas in the Golan Heights where Israel is bordered by Syria, according to posts from the IDF on X, formerly Twitter, and Israeli forces have already responded with counter launches targeting the projectiles' point of origin.

A number of launches from Syria aimed for Israel were identified a short while ago. Part of the launches crossed into Israeli territory and presumably fell in open areas. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 10, 2023

IDF soldiers are responding with artillery and mortar shells toward the origin of the launching in Syria. pic.twitter.com/4XgKFYsp8T — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 10, 2023

In addition to its targeting of Hamas terrorists, munitions, and infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, the IDF has also continued responding to missiles and other projectiles launched from Lebanon toward Israel's north on Tuesday as Israeli forces now face and respond to threats on Israel's border with Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.

In response to the anti-tank missile launched from Lebanon toward a military vehicle in northern Israel, an IDF helicopter struck a Hezbollah observation post. https://t.co/meQ7Oz2zVe — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 10, 2023