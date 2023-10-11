UPDATE: False Alarm for Now; Has War in Northern Israel Has Started?

UPDATE: A reported incursion from the north was a false alarm for now. Communities still remain on high alert.

IDF Homefront Command has announced that the “Aircraft Penetration Alerts” over Northern Israel were caused by an Error and that there were No Drones or Paragliders in the Sky over the Country. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 11, 2023

The U.S. Embassy in Beirut has not evacuated and is open and operating normally. Reports saying otherwise are false. For more information and travel advisories, visit our embassy website: https://t.co/QDEaP8dkZR — U.S. Embassy Beirut (@usembassybeirut) October 11, 2023





***Original post***

After being attacked by Iranian backed Hamas terrorists in the south over the past five days, Hezbollah has started its incursion into Israel in the north from the Lebanon border. The Israeli Defense Forces are now fighting a two front war.

🚨A report was recieved regarding a suspected infiltration from Lebanon into Israeli airspace. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 11, 2023

BREAKING -- #Hezbollah appears to have opened a new, northern front in the war with #Israel.



Local reports speak of 10-15 drones & possibly also paragliders, with armed fighters aboard.



Sirens active for hostile aircrafts & missiles. pic.twitter.com/jX6UjpNKz7 — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) October 11, 2023

Reports of multiple hostile aircraft infiltrating Israel from the north. Sirens throughout northern Israel. Residents ordered into bomb shelters. — Avi Mayer אבי מאיר (@AviMayer) October 11, 2023

Israel warns People near northern border to switch off the lights and asks emergency civilian response teams to arm up. pic.twitter.com/E4pbX8NqdL — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) October 11, 2023

Hezbollah, also backed by Iran, has more than 200,000 rockets and missiles pointed at Israel. Hamas continues to fire thousands of rockets from the south, stretching Isreali's Iron Dome defense system.

Reminders if northern front opens.



Hezbollah is a terrorist organization controlled by Iran.



Hezbollah like Hamas uses human shields.



Hezbollah, Hamas and Islamic Jihad sit together in Beirut in a joint cell coordinated by Iran.



Hezbollah threat much greater. Massive arsenal… — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) October 11, 2023

Hamas is claiming to have launched Long-Range R-160 Missiles at the Northern Israeli City of Haifa several minutes ago; this City is over 90 Miles from the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/JvWHG2RYTL — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 11, 2023



