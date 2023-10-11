The VA is Rejecting Disability Claims for COVID Vaccine Injuries and Senators Want...
UPDATE: False Alarm for Now; Has War in Northern Israel Has Started?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 11, 2023 12:15 PM

UPDATE: A reported incursion from the north was a false alarm for now. Communities still remain on high alert. 

***Original post***

After being attacked by Iranian backed Hamas terrorists in the south over the past five days, Hezbollah has started its incursion into Israel in the north from the Lebanon border. The Israeli Defense Forces are now fighting a two front war. 

Hezbollah, also backed by Iran, has more than 200,000 rockets and missiles pointed at Israel. Hamas continues to fire thousands of rockets from the south, stretching Isreali's Iron Dome defense system.


