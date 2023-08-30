Moderators for the Second Republican Primary Debate Revealed

With just a few weeks until the second 2024 Republican presidential primary debate takes place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, FOX News Media announced that "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney, "America's Newsroom" co-anchor and "The Five" co-host Dana Perino, and Univision's Ilia Calderón will co-moderate the next toe-to-toe showdown between Republican presidential hopefuls seeking to make Joe Biden a one-term president.

The debate will air on September 27 from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. ET and there will be multiple options to tune in, as explained in the announcement:

Broadcast on FOX Business Network (FBN) and UNIVISION from 9-11 PM/ET, the debate will take place on September 27th at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. The debate will air in Spanish exclusively on UNIVISION. In addition to FBN, FOX News Channel (FNC) will simulcast the entire debate from 9-11 PM/ET and FOX Nation will offer a livestream for the platform’s subscribers. FOX News Audio will also provide breaking news coverage throughout the night with insight from FNC reporters and experts and SiriusXM Channel 115 FOX News Headlines 24/7 will broadcast highlights from the debate every 15 minutes. NOTICIAS UNIVISION’s digital audiences will have full coverage of the debate via UnivisionNoticias.com and TelevisaUnivision’s streaming platform, ViX, will also have live coverage on its news channel Noticas 24/7.

"We are very proud to have Stuart Varney and Dana Perino co-moderating the second debate with UNIVISION to provide Americans with a comprehensive view of the qualifying candidates vying for the Republican nomination for president," FOX News Media President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace said in the announcement.

Univision Networks' Executive Vice President of News Maria Martinez-Guzman said that, "[a]s in past election cycles, we seek to inform Hispanic voters nationwide about their choices while representing our community's issues during this election cycle."

As Townhall reported following the first debate, not all the candidates who made it on the stage have met the criteria to appear at the second debate for which the Republican National Committee set higher thresholds for participation.

In order to make the debate stage in California, candidates must reach three percent in two national polls or three percent in one national poll and three percent in two polls from separate early states (Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina) conducted on or after August 1 and no later than 48 hours before the debate.

While the Republican National Committee has yet to confirm the second debate's participants, Fox News previously reported that Florida Governor Ron Desantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former Ambassador Nikki Haley, and U.S. Senator Scott (R-SC) had already met the criteria to participate.

While he said he'd be skipping debates, plural, when announcing he would not appear at the first debate, former President Donald Trump has also met the polling and donor criteria.