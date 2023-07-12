Biden Kicks Out Reporters as Zelenskyy Tries to Answer Questions
Tipsheet

Oh, So That's What Kamala Harris Thinks AI Is

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  July 12, 2023 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Vice President Kamala Harris, known for often sounding more like she's reading lines written for fictional VEEP Selina Meyer by HBO's Emmy award-winning writers' room, had another notable quotable moment on Wednesday when she broached the topic of artificial intelligence — AI — one of several policy areas foisted upon Harris by President Biden.

Harris' remarks came as part of a meeting she convened with "civil rights leaders and consumer protection experts to discuss the societal impact of AI," according to the White House.

So, according to Biden's "AI czar," what is AI?

"AI is kind of a fancy thing," Harris said, hinting at the verbal mess that was to follow. "First of all, it's two letters. It means artificial intelligence," the woman one heartbeat away from the presidency explained.

"But ultimately, what it is, is it's about machine learning — and so the machine is taught," Harris continued with her stating-the-obvious monologue. "And part of the issue here is what information is going into the machine that will then determine, and we can predict then- if we think about what machine- what information is going in, what then will be produced in terms of decisions and opinions that may be made through that process," continued Harris. 

Watch:

Highlighting the Biden administration's apparent concern with what information is used to teach machines seems to suggest that Democrats are interested in enforcing the same ideological homogeneity they work to preserve elsewhere in America's culture and institutions. 

That is, they want to make sure machine learning is rife with the same indoctrination force-fed to students across the country. A non-woke, unfamiliar with Critical Race Theory AI would, apparently, just not be acceptable. It would be terrible, after all, if someone were to ask an AI about the Biden administration's record and it responded with the truth about runaway inflation and myriad other crises instead of a rosy picture of "Bidenomics."

