Sen. Kennedy: DC Elite 'Working Harder Than an Ugly Stripper to Cover Up' for Hunter Biden

While lawmakers on Capitol Hill continue to probe allegations of wrongdoing by President Joe Biden and members of his family, Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) called it like he sees it and as only he can.

Noting that "it's almost always the cover-up and not the crime" that proves most damaging, Sen. Kennedy added he is "repeatedly amazed at how many smart people there are in Washington, D.C. who have no sense."

Acknowledging that, due to resistance from the Biden administration — namely the FBI and Justice Department — to respond to subpoenas and other oversight requests, there still aren't enough facts to determine whether Hunter Biden or President Biden committed crimes in their business dealings, Sen. Kennedy shared what he did know.

"I do know this — and I think the American people can see it — the Washington managerial elite, the establishment if you will, is working harder than an ugly stripper to cover up whatever happened," said Kennedy. "And that's all that Congress is asking for, is the facts."

.@SenJohnKennedy: D.C. elites are "working harder than an ugly stripper to cover up whatever happened" with the Biden family and what is alleged to be criminal activity. pic.twitter.com/NjhOTHFzaz — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) July 5, 2023

"To the point that they have no sense," Kennedy continued, "the elite in Washington think that the American people don't see that they're covering up and that they're being obstructionist. Maybe it's a reflection of the contempt they have for the American people, but any fair-minded person can see that our efforts to get to just the facts are being obstructed," said Sen. Kennedy.

"It started with Hunter Biden's laptop," Kennedy explained of the D.C. establishment's demonstrated track record of working to cover for Hunter Biden. "They tried to convince the American people it wasn't real and it was," he reminded. "And I think many people in the federal government knew almost from the inception that it was real, and so a lot of folks lied to the American people."