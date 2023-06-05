Veterans Group Launches Campaign to Make Our Heroes’ Voices Heard in 2024 Election

It's no secret that America's standing on the world stage has taken hit after hit under the governance of President Joe Biden. From the disastrous and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan to failing to show strength against China and seeking to re-enter a nuclear deal with the Iranian regime, it's no wonder America's foes smell the blood of a weakness in the water.

Americans have watched with sorrow, anger, and frustration through it all, watching genocidal and totalitarian leaders increase their power and cooperation amongst themselves while Biden puts the United States in the backseat to their nefarious agendas while feebly attempting to show strength.

What's more, the Biden administration has failed to meet readiness and recruitment goals for America's military — for some understandable reasons — adding additional doubt about America's current and future strength.

America's veterans, especially, have seen America's shift toward weakness and felt the change uniquely, and more than others. After all, it was these heroes who fought to defend Americans at home and America's strength around the world. They fought, watched their brothers in arms give their lives for the cause of their country, and they didn't do so just to watch America slide into decline and abdicate its role as the "last, best hope of earth."

Amplifying the voices of America's veterans at this critical time is more important than ever, and the group Veterans on Duty is committed to doing exactly that to ensure veterans' point of view is heard in our government as Americans' attention turns toward the 2024 election cycle and beyond.

Veterans on Duty, a 501(c)4 policy advocacy organization, launched a new video ahead of 2024 reminding Americans of the importance of veterans' perspective and emphasizing its mission to "make sure veterans' voices are heard in Washington."

The security of our country is not guaranteed, and our service didn’t end when we took off our uniforms. The 2024 election is too important to remain silent.



At Veterans On Duty, our mission is to ensure we have strong leadership in Washington to protect America.



Join us! pic.twitter.com/pCsl6c9JQg — Veterans On Duty (@VeteransOnDuty) June 5, 2023

That mission of bringing veterans' voices to bear on national politics is even more important, as Veterans on Duty Chairman Jeremy Hunt points out in the video, because "America's credibility has been undermined and outright questioned" in recent years while the U.S. has "been reduced to a mere shadow" of its former self that was stronger and more respected.

The consequence of a weaker America is, unsurprisingly, that our "adversaries are more emboldened today than ever before," the Veterans on Duty ad rightly notes. That raises the risk of more conflict which should and could be avoided if America were stronger like she used to be.

"Veterans who wore the flag on their shoulders are watching in disbelief," Hunt says in the video. They know what it takes, and why it's critical, for the U.S. to have a "strong and engaged" military that is "prepared, equipped, focused, and lethal." That strategy, Hunt explains, is the "only" way for America to "remain safe, strong, and free."

So, will the United States maintain its current trajectory of a reactionary foreign policy with the Pentagon unfocused on pressing threats to America, her freedom, and her role in the world? Or will America reverse course and pursue a "peace through strength" model of foreign policy that inspires U.S. allies and makes our foes rethink their plans?

"Our service didn't end when we took off our uniform," Hunt adds in the Veterans on Duty video. "We must stand up to all those who seek to undermine American strength at home and abroad."