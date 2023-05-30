White House Refuses to Say Whether Biden Will Hold a Single 2024 Campaign Event

More than one month after President Joe Biden "announced" in a prerecorded Twitter video that he would, in fact, seek another term as the commander in chief, there hasn't been much movement from Biden or anyone surrounding him save for some subsequent Twitter posts.

That, on Tuesday, raised a question from Fox News Channel's White House correspondent Peter Doocy to Biden's Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

"Is he going to hold a campaign event, ever?" Doocy asked.

"I will say this to you- as you know, we follow the rule of law here, we believe in following the rule of law as it relates," she began before Doocy interjected, noting he was not asking Jean-Pierre to speak about the election itself but about the president's schedule around rallies and other normal campaign activities.

"As it relates to anything that is connected to the campaign — any rallies, any events, any endorsement, anything that is connected to the 2024 reelection — that is not going to, certainly, come from here, that is going to come from his campaign and/or the DNC," Jean-Pierre tried to reason without providing an actual answer.

DOOCY: "Is President Biden gonna hold a campaign event EVER...?!"



KJP: "I'm just not going to comment from here..." pic.twitter.com/7HqNBPfLHt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 30, 2023

When Doocy followed up in yet another attempt to get an answer from Jean-Pierre, she again responded that she was "just not going to comment from here."

It's of little surprise that President Biden is not eager to roll out an aggressive campaign schedule given his 2020 campaign-from-the-basement strategy along with his apparently deteriorating inability to "perform" in public.

As Townhall reported previously, even Biden's own White House aides have grown frustrated with their inability to schedule events for the president:

White House aides are fed up with President Joe Biden's light schedule that's become the norm as the administration seeks to give the gaffe-prone commander in chief the best possible chance of making it through public-facing events without becoming a viral meme. We're all used to the strange whispers and sudden yelling that typify Biden's speeches, as well as his pre-cleared reporters with apparently approved questions being asked at his rare press conferences. As Axios noted in its report, the White House "rarely puts Biden in improvisational settings — or in front of hostile questions from reporters," meaning "it's tough for anyone outside his tight bubble to truly appraise the reality of Biden being the oldest president in U.S. history." Axios is right and, according to White House aides that spoke anonymously for the report, it's by design — even if that makes running the West Wing tricky. "Some White House officials say it's difficult to schedule public or private events with the president in the morning, in the evening, or on weekends," Axios reported.

So, Biden can't be counted on to be able to participate in his own events, the White House isn't willing to say whether he'll hold a single reelection campaign event, and he's unlikely to suddenly become the supposedly spry politician he allegedly was back in the early 2000s.

Instead, Biden is likely to rely on surrogates to do the campaigning for him, so brace yourself for a whole lot more "breakfast taco" and "si se pwodwe" speeches from First Lady Jill Biden and "do not come" remarks from Vice President Kamala Harris in the months ahead.