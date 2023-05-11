Alvin Bragg to File Charges Against Hero Marine
Tipsheet

Facebook Censors Hung Cao's Townhall Column on Border Security for 'Hate Speech'

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  May 11, 2023 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File

This week, Townhall published a column written by Hung Cao, a retired Navy Captain who served in Special Operations for twenty-five years after coming to America as a refugee from Vietnam as a child just before the fall of Saigon. His column, "It Didn't Have to End This Way," talked about Biden's border crisis and the dangers it has created for children who rely on violent and abusive cartel coyotes to illegally enter the United States as the expiration of Title 42 looms.

After it ran, POLARIS National Security — where Cao is a senior advisor — tried to share the column to its Facebook page. However, when attempting to share Cao's thoughtful writing on the subject of border security, Facebook notified POLARIS that the post "goes against our Community Standards on hate speech."

The warning from Facebook continued its dystopian group-think explanation:

No one else can see your post. 

We have these standards because we want everyone to feel safe, respected and welcome.

If your content goes against our Community Standards again, your account may be restricted or disabled.

You can disagree with the decision if you think we got it wrong.

Naturally, Cao — like Townhall — wanted to know why Facebook found his column to be so objectionable that it wouldn't be visible on the platform.

"What about telling the truth of our border is hate speech?" Cao asked on Twitter along with a screenshot of Facebook's warning. "Was mentioning the 85,000 exploited and unaccounted migrant children hate speech? Or maybe telling my own immigration story was the hateful part? he queried. "I would love an answer."

We at Townhall would also love an answer, but we're unlikely to get one. In reality, Cao already found the answer: it was his willingness to tell the truth about Biden's border crisis that made the Big Tech-Democrat complex uncomfortable. 

If you don't accept the Biden administration's lies about the U.S.-Mexico border being "closed," you're not allowed to talk about the border, apparently. Facebook couldn't fact-check any part of Cao's column because it was all truthful, which was problematic for Facebook, so instead they chose to slap a "hate speech" warning on the column to suppress it anyway. 

Time after time, Townhall has reported the truth — from COVID origins, to Hunter's laptop, to Biden's hostage crisis in Afghanistan, and more — and those truths have proven too truthful for Big Tech to allow their spread. 

So, as Cao recommended, read his column for yourself and see what Facebook thinks is too dangerous for you to know:

