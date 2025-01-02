The Terrorist Who Attacked New Orleans Was Recently Radicalized and Went Insane in...
The Airbnb the Bourbon Street Terrorist Rented Caught on Fire

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 02, 2025
A rental property connected to the suspect in the Bourbon Street terror attack caught on fire early Wednesday morning. 

According to local media outlets, law enforcement and bomb squad detectives were called to an Airbnb in the St. Roch area that was aflame. Sources told NOLA.com it was rented by Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the suspect in the New Year's Day terror attack that left at least 15 dead and more than 30 others injured. 

In an address to the nation on Wednesday, President Biden confirmed that Jabbar was inspired by ISIS and hours before the attack expressed on social media his desire to kill. An Islamic State flag was also found in the rented vehicle he used to plow through a crowd of revelers early Wednesday morning, and improvised explosive devices were discovered at the scene and nearby. 

The president said law enforcement officials are investigating whether there are any co-conspirators and looking to determine if the Cybertruck bomber outside Trump Hotel in Las Vegas is connected. 

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill confirmed the house fire was connected to the Bourbon Street attack and that they believe the IEDs were being produced in the Airbnb. She also said multiple individuals are involved. 

An FBI statement released late Wednesday said the agency and its law enforcement partners "are currently conducting a number of court-authorized search warrants in New Orleans and other states." 

