Mark Levin Explains Why Today Was the 'Real Insurrection'
Jill Biden's Latest Suggestion Has Everyone Laughing...at Her
A Very Dark Day for America
Biden is Laughing About the Indictment of His Top Political Rival
Even Indicted, Trump Still Beats the Left at Their Own Game
Full Indictment Against Trump Released
LATEST: Donald Trump Enters Plea on 34 Charges
Kessler Angling for More Corrections
Members of Trump’s Family React to His Arraignment
Has Joe Manchin Learned His Lesson?
Alvin Bragg Holds Press Conference After Trump's Arraignment
Manhattan DA Office Scrubs Staff From Website
Trump Earning Even More Endorsements for 2024
Trump Fundraises for 2024 Campaign With Mug Shot T-Shirt
Tipsheet

Why Stormy Daniels Was Just Ordered to Pay Donald Trump $122K

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  April 04, 2023 5:30 PM

Adult film star Stormy Daniels was in the news quite a bit this week, especially on Tuesday, as former President Donald Trump was formally processed and arraigned in a Manhattan courthouse on 34 charges related to allegedly improper hush money payments to Daniels and another woman during the 2016 presidential campaign. 

But, in something of a strange twist of fate, Tuesday also put Daniels' name — legally Stephanie Clifford — in the news when the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against Daniels and ordered her to reimburse Trump for $121,972.56 worth of legal fees.

The 9th Circuit's order explains:

Under the Texas Citizens Participation Act (TCPA), Tex. Civ. Prac. & Rem. Code § 27.009(a)(1), attorneys' fees in the amount of $121,972.56 are awarded in favor of appellee Donald J. Trump and against appellant Stephanie Clifford.

The legal fees owed to Trump were, according to the court filing, incurred by lawyers at Harder LLP and Dhillon Law Group in defense of the former president against unsuccessful litigation brought by Stormy Daniels. 

RNC Committeewoman and freedom-loving lawyer Harmeet Dhillon — part of President Trump's cadre of legal defenders — celebrated the 9th Circuit's decision and noted that her law firm had now secured more than half a million dollars in such awards for Trump in the "meritless litigation initiated by Stormy Daniels."

Recommended

The Judge Overseeing Trump's Case Might Have a Major Conflict of Interest Mia Cathell

Daniels was previously ordered to pay some $500,000 in legal fees to Trump after her case against the former president went down in flames, much like the career of Daniels' former attorney Michael Avenatti. 

Ironically, the legal fees Daniels has been ordered to pay Trump are far more than the allegedly improper hush money payment Daniels received in 2016. 


Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Judge Overseeing Trump's Case Might Have a Major Conflict of Interest Mia Cathell
Kid Rock Has the Best Response to Bud Light After Its Partnership With Trans Activist Leah Barkoukis
Mark Levin Explains Why Today Was the 'Real Insurrection' Katie Pavlich
Even Indicted, Trump Still Beats the Left at Their Own Game Matt Vespa
Full Indictment Against Trump Released Spencer Brown
Here's What Tucker Carlson Is Calling the 'Most Shocking Attack' on Free Speech Leah Barkoukis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Judge Overseeing Trump's Case Might Have a Major Conflict of Interest Mia Cathell