New Report Claims Trump Will Be Indicted Wednesday, Arraigned Next Week

Well, it looks like Donald Trump may have been off by one day when he posted on Truth Social over the weekend about a looming indictment in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's case against the former president.

According to new reporting that originated with the Daily Mail, the 45th president-turned-2024 candidate, "who is currently in Florida, is expected to be formally charged tomorrow."

Following a potential indictment Wednesday, authorities in New York will reportedly begin coordinating with the former president and his United States Secret Service detail to have Trump appear in Manhattan for an arraignment that's not expected to occur before next week, according to the Daily Mail's reporting.

BREAKING: President Trump to Be Indicted Wednesday, Will Be Asked to Surrender for Arraignment Next Week — According to Report — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) March 21, 2023

If the Daily Mail's reporting is correct, Trump will, next week, "fly to New York where he will be arraigned, fingerprinted, and pose for his mug shot" sometime next week, kicking off the next phase of the latest attempt by a Democrat official to take the former president down.

While Trump's supporters and opponents await the grand jury's decision, authorities in New York and the nation's capital are ramping up security preparations, which Townhall reported previously, as is Stormy Daniels, according to the Daily Mail:

Officials in New York City and Washington, D.C., are preparing for possible unrest and demonstrations following the former president's plea to his supporters to 'protest, protest, protest' in response to a potential indictment handed down by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg over hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels. Trump, 76, said last week that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday, but a law enforcement official told DailyMail.com that an indictment would likely happen on Wednesday at the earliest. An NYPD internal memo obtained by CNN shows that all officers are to be in uniform and prepared for deployment on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Daniels' is also beefing up her security after her attorney said she received concerning messages, including some threatening her life. Law enforcement officials tell CNN there are currently no credible threats in New York even though Tuesday is a 'high alert day.' Washington Metro police are also preparing for protests, but the U.S. Capitol Police 'is not currently tracking any direct or credible threats to the US Capitol,' a department intelligence assessment obtained by CNN notes.

There continues to be criticism of D.A. Bragg's decision to put the case before a grand jury now, more than six years after the payment to Stormy Daniels was made on Trump's behalf and as the former president's 2024 presidential campaign hits its stride.

Republicans have characterized Bragg's case against Trump as being similar to previous attacks on Trump, including the Russia collusion narrative and Mueller probe. Trump has called the situation "an absolute disgrace." Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) went so far as to say the Manhattan D.A. "should be put in jail."

If the Daily Mail's reporting is correct and Trump is indicted on Wednesday — or even another day later this week — and then appears for arraignment next week, it will likely make the 2024 candidate's first official campaign rally scheduled for Saturday in Waco, Texas, that much more interesting.

