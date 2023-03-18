Trump Says He Expects to Be 'Arrested on Tuesday' and Calls for 'Protest'

Former President Donald Trump shared new reaction Saturday morning in reaction to reports that the Manhattan district attorney may formally indict the 45th president for alleged "hush money" payments made to Stormy Daniels back in 2016.

As Leah reported on Friday afternoon, authorities in New York are preparing for a potential indictment of former President Donald Trump — as early as next week — in a move those on Trump's legal and campaign teams say would only help his 2024 bid to return to the White House.

In a two-post thread on Truth Social, Trump said (capitalization and spelling from original) that "OUR NATION IS NOW THIRD WORLD & DYING" and "THE AMERICAN DREAM IS DEAD!"

"THE RADICAL LEFT ANARCHISTS HAVE STOLLEN OUR PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, AND WITH IT, THE HEART OF OUR OUR COUNTRY. AMERICAN PATRIOTS ARE BEING ARRESTED & HELD IN CAPTIVITY LIKE ANIMALS, WHILE CRIMINALS & LEFTIST THUGS ARE ALLOWED TO ROAM THE STREETS, KILLING & BURNING WITH NO RETRIBUTION," the 2024 presidential candidate noted.

"MILLIONS ARE FLOODING THROUGH OUR OPEN BOARDERS, MANY FROM PRISONS & MENTAL INSTITUTIONS," he added of the border crisis. "CRIME & INFLATION ARE DESTROYING OUR VERY WAY OF LIFE," Trump said of current economic instability and hardship before turning to the Manhattan DA's case against him.

"NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK," Trump said.

"PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!" Trump urged of his supporters.

Trump, who would reportedly be the first former president to face an indictment, will surrender to face the criminal charges in Manhattan if such an indictment is returned, Trump's lawyer Joseph Tacopina has said.

As Leah reported, Trump and his team maintain that the former president is "completely innocent" and characterized the case against him in Manhattan as a continuation of the politically motivated charges and investigations that Democrats have leveled at Trump since he defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

"From Russia, Russia, Russia, to the Mueller Hoax, to Impeachment Hoaxes 1 and 2, and even the Unlawful Mar-a-Lago Raid, Democrats have investigated and attacked President Trump since before he was elected – and they’ve failed every time," Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said.

"Now Democrats are at it again, pushing the 'Nuclear Button' and attacking a President because of a disgraced extortionist," Cheung added in reference to Stormy Daniels. "This is happening because President Trump is leading in the polls by a large margin against both Democrats and Republicans, and there’s never been anything so blatant in American political history."

This is a developing story and may be updated.