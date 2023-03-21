Rand Paul Has an Idea About What Should Happen to Alvin Bragg

Republican Senator Rand Paul is weighing in on the potential indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Taking to Twitter Tuesday Paul said if it happens, Manhatten District Attorney Alvin Bragg would be abusing his power and should put in jail.

A Trump indictment would be a disgusting abuse of power. The DA should be put in jail. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 21, 2023

As Spencer reported Tuesday morning, the grand jury working on Trump's case is set to conduct another interview tomorrow. On Monday, Robert Costello testified against Bragg's star witness, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, and called him a serial liar.

BREAKING: Michael Cohen's former legal advisor Robert Costello, who appeared before the Trump grand jury today calls Cohen a “convicted perjurer” and says he “is far from solid evidence”

pic.twitter.com/G4zhvwvCh2 — Antonio Sabato Jr (@AntonioSabatoJr) March 21, 2023

UPDATE: Former Federal Prosecutor #RobertCostello Was The Former Attorney For #MichaelCohen. He Says Cohen Has A “Lie Cheat, Steal” Mindset... He Appeared On @TuckerCarlson Explaining What He Told The #NewYork #GrandJury. pic.twitter.com/4A0AzXMgnX — John Basham 🇺🇲 (@JohnBasham) March 21, 2023

Trump is not expected to be indicted today, Tuesday, as he stated over the weekend.

"NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK," Trump posted on Truth Social. "PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!"