The CDC Wants to Talk to Your Kids About Mental Health
Something Pretty Crappy Happened to Hillary Clinton at the Theater...Literally
World Health Organization Rips Into China, But There's a Catch
There's Been a Development in the Case Against Trump
Why Los Angeles Schools Are Shut Down Today
‘People Will Die’: There’s Another Supply Chain Crisis
'Highly Disappointed': Trump Supporters Outside Mar-a-Lago React to DeSantis' Statement
A NHL Player Infuriated the Woke Mob
Let's Address DA Alvin Bragg's Shady Campaign Financing
Poll: Majority of Voters Believe Schools Should Inform Parents of Students’ Gender Transit...
An Unhappy New Year
ACLU Attorney Says Parental Consent Laws ‘Should Not Be Enforced’ If Radical Abortion...
Insanity: San Francisco's Perverse Priorities
Nikki Haley Says Manhattan DA Case Against Donald Trump Is ‘More About Revenge’...
Tipsheet

Rand Paul Has an Idea About What Should Happen to Alvin Bragg

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 21, 2023 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Republican Senator Rand Paul is weighing in on the potential indictment of former President Donald Trump. 

Taking to Twitter Tuesday Paul said if it happens, Manhatten District Attorney Alvin Bragg would be abusing his power and should put in jail. 

As Spencer reported Tuesday morning, the grand jury working on Trump's case is set to conduct another interview tomorrow. On Monday, Robert Costello testified against Bragg's star witness, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, and called him a serial liar.

Recommended

There's Been a Development in the Case Against Trump Spencer Brown

Trump is not expected to be indicted today, Tuesday, as he stated over the weekend.

"NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK," Trump posted on Truth Social. "PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!" 

Tags: CORRUPTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's Been a Development in the Case Against Trump Spencer Brown
Something Pretty Crappy Happened to Hillary Clinton at the Theater...Literally Matt Vespa
‘People Will Die’: There’s Another Supply Chain Crisis Spencer Brown
Fauci Caught Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud About the COVID Vaccine During PBS Special Matt Vespa
What Happens If Trump Isn't Arrested? Matt Vespa
Tucker Carlson Explains What Will Happen to US Justice System If Trump Is Indicted Leah Barkoukis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
There's Been a Development in the Case Against Trump Spencer Brown