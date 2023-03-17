Law Enforcement Agencies Are Preparing for Possible Trump Indictment

Law enforcement agencies are reportedly bracing for a possible indictment of former President Trump on charges related to alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels in 2016.

According to NBC New York, security assessments are being made around the Manhattan Criminal Court in the event an indictment comes as early as next week, with NYPD, New York State Court Officers, U.S. Secret Service, the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office all involved in planning and discussions.

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who testified Monday and Wednesday before the Manhattan grand jury, pleaded guilty to federal campaign finance violations in 2018 for arranging payments to two women with whom Trump allegedly had affairs, including Daniels. Cohen has said he did so at Trump's direction and was reimbursed with what the Trump Organization categorized as "legal expenses." Trump denies having an affair with Daniels and says he was a victim of extortion. If [Manhattan District Attorney Alvin] Bragg seeks felony charges against Trump, he likely would have to prove that the then-presidential candidate falsified business records to cover up another crime — in this case, Cohen's campaign finance violations. Reality check: Former Manhattan prosecutor Mark Pomerantz warned in his new book that if Bragg chooses to pursue that complex strategy, there is "a big risk that felony charges would be dismissed before a jury could even consider them." (Axios)

Trump defense lawyer Joe Tacopina argued on MSNBC that an indictment would only help the former president.

"[I]f they bring this case, I believe this will catapult him into the White House," Tacopina said. "Because this will show how they're weaponizing the justice system."

Trump, who is seeking the GOP presidential nomination, said he “wouldn’t even think about leaving” the race if he were indicted. “Probably it will enhance my numbers.”