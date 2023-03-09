Veteran Journalist Warns of New 'Censorship Industrial Complex'
Congress Slams Biden's 'Unacceptable' Depletion of Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The Chair of the January 6 Select Committee Just Made a Damning Admission
Mitch McConnell Has Been Hospitalized
Jill Biden Manages to Tank CNN's Ratings Even More
KJP on J6: It 'Cost Police Officers Their Lives'
Here's How McCarthy Responded to an Invitation to Visit Ukraine
White House Presents Awards to Group of Women on Int'l Women's Day...But Something...
Welcome to the Age of Political Capitalism
Minnesota to Allow Illegal Immigrants to Obtain a Driver’s License
Imagine That: NYC Learns That Enforcing the Law Reduces Criminal Activity
Nikki Haley Will Make Republicans the Party of Fiscal Sanity Again
‘School Choice’ and Homeschool Families Must Fight Together
Second Amendment Rights Continue Under Attack by Courts, Governments, and Banks
Tipsheet

These Senate Democrats Voted in Support of D.C.'s Soft-on-Crime Bill

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  March 09, 2023 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

After the city council in Washington, D.C., tried to withdraw its overhaul of criminal code in the nation's capital, the United States Senate moved ahead with its review anyway and approved a resolution to strike down the District of Columbia's new soft-on-crime policy Wednesday night.

By an overwhelmingly bipartisan 81-14 vote, the Senate passed the resolution House Republicans guided through the lower chamber earlier. 

The bipartisan rejection of D.C.'s attempt to rewrite its criminal code in a way that would lessen penalties amid a surge in violent crime is unsurprising, given President Joe Biden's pronouncement that he would allow Congress' decision to stand. 

But, in a case of Democrats in disarray, Biden only announced that position after the House had already voted on the resolution to disapprove of D.C.'s crime bill, "infuriating" many Democrats who felt left out to dry for a vote they might have done differently if they knew the resolution wasn't going to ultimately be vetoed by the president.

What is notable, however, is that 14 Democrat members of the Senate — who knew the resolution wasn't going to be vetoed by Biden — still chose to signal their support for D.C.'s decision to overhaul the city's criminal code, one that even Democrat D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser did not approve. 

The Senators voting to let D.C.'s crime bill stand were:

  • Cory Booker (D-NJ)
  • Ben Cardin (D-MD)
  • Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)
  • Dick Durbin (D-IL)
  • Mazie Hirono (D-HI)
  • Ed Markey (D-MA)
  • Jeff Merkley (D-OR)
  • Chris Murphy (D-CT)
  • Jack Reed (D-RI)
  • Bernie Sanders (I-VT, caucuses with Democrats)
  • Chris Van Hollen (D-MD)
  • Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)
  • Peter Welch (D-VT)
  • Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI)

Recommended

The Chair of the January 6 Select Committee Just Made a Damning Admission Matt Vespa

Meanwhile, even Senators Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Alex Padilla (D-CA), and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) voted with Republicans to disapprove of D.C.'s new criminal code. 

Even though Mayor Bowser initially vetoed the D.C. Council's crime bill — only to have her veto overridden in a nearly unanimous vote — she still criticized Congress for passing a resolution to disapprove of the legislation and strike it down. Bowser's complaint, she explained on Wednesday evening, was that Congress had chosen to "interfere in our local governance."

The resolution disapproving of D.C.'s crime bill now goes to President Biden, who has said he will not veto it. We'll see whether Mayor Bowser is able to get the D.C. Council to "get right to work" after this attempt turned into such a mess for Democrats.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Chair of the January 6 Select Committee Just Made a Damning Admission Matt Vespa
Tucker Carlson Said He Hates Trump in Private Text Messages: 'I Can’t Handle Much More of This' Sarah Arnold
Punish the FBI By Making Them Stay in Their Current Dump Kurt Schlichter
Congress Slams Biden's 'Unacceptable' Depletion of Strategic Petroleum Reserve Spencer Brown
The Price of Eliminating Consequences Victor Davis Hanson
Marine Sniper: I Was Denied Permission to Take Out Kabul Airport Suicide Bomber Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Chair of the January 6 Select Committee Just Made a Damning Admission Matt Vespa