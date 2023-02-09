Biden's Semi-Coherent Answer About Classified Document Scandal Reveals More Questions He N...
Jen Psaki: GOP Oversight of Big Teach Means Defending Racism and Disinfo About...
Project Veritas Issues Statement Amid Reports of James O'Keefe Being Ousted
Another Critical Tool Border Patrol Needs to Secure the Border Is Going Away
Airbnb Makes Outrageous Move Against Political Activist's Family
Bombshell Report Alleges US Behind Sabotage of Nord Stream Pipeline
Hmm: Huckabee Sanders Calls for 'New Generation' of Republicans to Lead, Brands GOP...
School Districts Across a Red State Adopted Policies to Hide Students’ Gender Transitions...
How We Are
House Unanimously Votes to Condemn China Over Spy Balloon
Bioethicist Proposes Using Brain Dead Women as Surrogates
Americans Didn't Tune in for State of the Union Address
Meltdown: UK's Government-Run Healthcare Service Faltering Under Crisis Conditions
Did George Santos Have the Last Laugh in Exchange With Mitt Romney?
Tipsheet

Majority of House Democrats Voted In Support of DC's Soft-on-Crime Bill

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  February 09, 2023 1:00 PM
D.C. Metropolitan Police

A majority of House Democrats voted on Thursday in favor of the Washington, D.C. city's government to move forward with the overhaul of their criminal code, which would soften penalties for several serious crimes, but all Republicans and a few Democrats were able to overcome their votes and shoot down the city's bill.

Congress oversees D.C. laws and can override what the city council passes. There were 219 Republicans and 31 Democrats who voted to repeal the soft-on-crime bill, and 173 Democrats voted not to repeal it.

Before the vote, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said D.C. had gone downhill since they voiced their support to defund the police during the 2020 BLM riots.

"Today, the House took the first step to prevent two of the D.C. Council’s irresponsible and dangerous laws from going into effect. These misguided efforts would allow crime to run rampant and disenfranchise American citizens in our nation’s capital," said Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-KY)

"Our nation’s capital city is in crisis, but the D.C. Council has prioritized radical bills that would embolden criminals to remain on the streets and allow non-citizens, including illegal immigrants, to vote in local elections. We must ensure that these terrible laws do not take effect. The Senate must take the next step so that we can protect the American people from the D.C. Council’s path of destruction," he added.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Project Veritas Issues Statement Amid Reports of James O'Keefe Being Ousted Julio Rosas
We Deserve Reparations From Stupid People Kurt Schlichter
Bombshell Report Alleges US Behind Sabotage of Nord Stream Pipeline Leah Barkoukis
The Mess of an Address Victor Davis Hanson
Meltdown: UK's Government-Run Healthcare Service Faltering Under Crisis Conditions Guy Benson
State of the Union Highlights Reel Ann Coulter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Project Veritas Issues Statement Amid Reports of James O'Keefe Being Ousted Julio Rosas