Majority of House Democrats Voted In Support of DC's Soft-on-Crime Bill

A majority of House Democrats voted on Thursday in favor of the Washington, D.C. city's government to move forward with the overhaul of their criminal code, which would soften penalties for several serious crimes, but all Republicans and a few Democrats were able to overcome their votes and shoot down the city's bill.

Congress oversees D.C. laws and can override what the city council passes. There were 219 Republicans and 31 Democrats who voted to repeal the soft-on-crime bill, and 173 Democrats voted not to repeal it.

In Washington, DC:



▪️Sexual Abuse UP 117%

▪️Carjackings UP 86%

▪️Property Crime UP 26%

▪️Homicides UP 20%



Now, DC wants a pro-crime, criminal code that reduces penalties, reduces sentencing & grants misdemeanor cases a jury trial.



The @HouseGOP stands united in disapproval. pic.twitter.com/vHH5nV6GwP — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) February 9, 2023

Before the vote, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said D.C. had gone downhill since they voiced their support to defund the police during the 2020 BLM riots.

In 2020, Washington DC defunded the police. From that point on, the city government has done nothing but pass laws that have clearly made the city less safe. It's not right, and it must stop. https://t.co/cjYWSnEVKP — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) February 9, 2023

"Today, the House took the first step to prevent two of the D.C. Council’s irresponsible and dangerous laws from going into effect. These misguided efforts would allow crime to run rampant and disenfranchise American citizens in our nation’s capital," said Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-KY)

"Our nation’s capital city is in crisis, but the D.C. Council has prioritized radical bills that would embolden criminals to remain on the streets and allow non-citizens, including illegal immigrants, to vote in local elections. We must ensure that these terrible laws do not take effect. The Senate must take the next step so that we can protect the American people from the D.C. Council’s path of destruction," he added.