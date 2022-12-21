International Olympic Committee Announces Transgender Athlete Guidelines
Sinema: Look, It's a 'No Brainer' for a Certain Someone to Finally Visit...
The Left Continues to Go After Conservative Justices, This Time Over Christmas Parties
'It Is Dead': Joe Biden Admits to Another Foreign Policy Failure
Here's How Many Police Officers Were Shot in the Line of Duty in...
House Democrats Vote to Release Five Years of Trump's Tax Returns
Omnibus Allocates Hundreds of Millions for J6 Prosecutions, FBI
Elon Musk Makes Announcement About His Future at Twitter
Woke Comic Books
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from Townhall!
Helping and Praying for the Hungry, Needy, and Homeless This Christmas Season
Netflix’s 'Wednesday,' and the Darkness of Teen Dramas
The Principal Problem With Principles
The 2022 Omnibus Is a Lump of Coal for Taxpayers
The U.S. Government Funded Chinese Military Research
Tipsheet

Elon Musk Makes Announcement About His Future at Twitter

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  December 21, 2022 6:30 AM
Britta Pedersen/Pool via AP

It took months for Elon Musk's hostile takeover of Twitter to be finalized and now, just weeks into his tenure as the social media company's CEO, he's announced that he'll step down after the platform's users voted for him to pass the baton. 

As Townhall reported at the time, Musk ran a Twitter poll on December 18 asking whether he should "step down as head of Twitter." Some 57 percent of more than 17.5 million users who voted in the poll said "yes."  

While he was mum on the poll's outcome for a few days, Musk is abiding by the outcome of the vote — as he's done with previous decisions put to a Twitter version of direct democracy such as whether to reinstate Donald Trump's account.

In a Tweet on Tuesday evening, Musk announced that he "will resign as CEO," but that depends on him finding "someone foolish enough to take the job." Musk added that he will continue working on Twitter's innards as head of the company's software and servers teams.

Musk's announcement comes as his work with independent journalists to release the "Twitter Files" continues to show how the platform had a cozy relationship with the FBI, Pentagon, and Democrats — and often made up excuses for its censorship of users. 

Conservatives reacted to Musk's news on Twitter Tuesday night, with some asking Musk to stay on as CEO and others seeking assurances from Musk that the company won't return to its censorious ways:

Tags: TWITTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Left Continues to Go After Conservative Justices, This Time Over Christmas Parties Rebecca Downs
'It Is Dead': Joe Biden Admits to Another Foreign Policy Failure Spencer Brown
Liberal Writer Shreds the January 6 Criminal Referral Facade With a One Tweet Matt Vespa
Sinema: Look, It's a 'No Brainer' for a Certain Someone to Finally Visit the Unsecure Southern Border Guy Benson
Woke Comic Books John Stossel
What Did Mitch McConnell Just Say Was America's 'Number One Priority'? Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Left Continues to Go After Conservative Justices, This Time Over Christmas Parties Rebecca Downs