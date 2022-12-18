Elon Musk Asks the Public: 'Should I Step Down as Head of Twitter?'
Elon Musk Asks the Public: 'Should I Step Down as Head of Twitter?'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 18, 2022 9:54 PM
Billionaire Elon Musk rang alarms on Sunday night after asking the public if he should step down as Twitter CEO. 

In a poll, Musk tweeted, “should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.”

Currently, the poll had over 4 million votes with 57.9 percent of Twitter users saying Musk should step down and 42.1 percent saying he should not resign.

In a follow-up tweet, Musk said "as the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it.”

This comes after Musk acknowledged he made a mistake by launching new speech restrictions which banned mentions of rival social media websites.

Twitter users will be “prohibited” from linking Facebook or Instagram to tweets, causing users to criticize Musk’s decision. 

Amid public outcry following this action, Musk promised to no longer make any more major policy changes without first conducting a poll asking users their thoughts. 

"Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again," Musk tweeted.

The poll will stay up for 24 hours before the final results are in, from there Musk’s fate at Twitter will be decided.

