Rules for Thee But Not for Me: Gavin Newsom Is Breaking CA's Woke Travel Ban

California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom was among a Who's Who of Democrats who converged on Texas over the weekend for a political confab hosted by The Texas Tribune. But he really isn't supposed to be in the Lone Star State, according to a ban his own party's goonies instituted against 22 states in a show of pointless woke virtue signaling.

In 2017, when the ban was announced by then-California Attorney General (now HHS Secretary) Xavier Becerra, the state's top law enforcement officer said that "discriminatory laws in any part of our country send all of us several steps back," before trumpeting the ban, adding "when California said we would not tolerate discrimination against LGBTQ members of our community, we meant it."

Well, California's governor apparently doesn't mind tolerating alleged discrimination when he has a chance to get some more media attention from friendly liberal outlets — and Newsom's Republican opponents in state government took note.

Newsom is heading to Texas to speak at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin.



I hope he’s hired his own private security and is not using CHP.



Because Texas is one of the 22 states to which democrats have banned state travel. pic.twitter.com/ODdoXcVo1p — Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) September 24, 2022

Maybe Newsom was paying an envious visit to see how all the residents and businesses that used to be California-based were doing after moving to Texas?

Whatever the true motivation for Newsom's latest show of "rules for thee but not for me" hypocrisy, he popped up to self-righteously lecture America on "what the nation’s most populous state can teach the other 49." No thanks.

Speaking at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, Texas — the territory of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, one of Newsom's chief political foils — Newsom was careful to praise current party leaders like President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. https://t.co/1ZRqxSPC6V — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) September 26, 2022

Newsom's trip to Texas isn't the first time California's chief executive has hypocritically traveled to a state where official travel is banned. As Townhall reported earlier this summer, Newsom surfaced in Montana on a trip that he claimed didn't violate his own state's law on travel to states it deems unfit for official business:

Spokesperson Anthony York said California doesn't legislate travel, and the travel ban only applies to state funds, indicating California is not paying for Newsom's travel. He even had a snarky tweet about it. York would not comment on security, though, meaning it is possible the state is paying for his security while the governor is there. Such vacation plans, especially if the state is, in fact, paying for Newsom's security detail in Montana, show a stunning sense of hypocrisy from the governor.

Newsom is not a person known for playing by his own rules, notoriously being caught maskless at an elitist dinner summit at the ritzy French Laundry while the rest of California was locked down, and then sent his own kids to private schools that reopened while students in California's public schools were forced to continue distance learning, contributing to the massive learning loss that American families are now facing with their children.

Unless the "other 49" states want a crime surge, homelessness crisis, and an unaffordable cost of living, they'd do well to ignore Newsom's lecture that was delivered by a man whose hypocrisy knows no bounds.