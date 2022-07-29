Boebert Introduces Resolution Honoring Hero Who Stopped Indiana Mall Shooter

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-CO) introduced a resolution Thursday to honor the heroism of Elisjsha Dicken, the young man who reacted with speed and precision to put down a man who started shooting innocent shoppers in an Indiana mall's food court, as Townhall reported here.

"Elisjsha Dicken is an American hero worthy of recognition and honor," Rep. Boebert remarked. "Eli’s act of bravery saved countless lives and inspired millions more," she noted of his heroic actions that stopped the active shooter almost as soon as the attack began.

"While many career politicians are working to disarm law-abiding citizens like Eli, I’m committed to ensuring that we uphold the Constitutional right to defend one’s self," Boebert continued. "On behalf of a grateful nation, I’m honored to lead this bill recognizing Eli Dicken, a true American hero."

The 22-year-old Dicken's bravery on July 17 meant that countless lives in the Greenwood Park Mall were saved, and in doing so he proved the value of constitutional carry laws — like the one in Indiana — that allow law-abiding citizens to legally carry a firearm to protect themselves and others.

Here's the resolution introduced by Boebert in recognition of Eli Dicken's bravery and skill:

Whereas Elisjsha Dicken of Seymour, Indiana, demonstrated uncommon courage in defending his fellow citizens against an armed shooter at a mall in Greenwood, Indiana, on July 17, 2022; Whereas a recent decision by the State of Indiana to repeal a requirement mandating that citizens obtain a permit before carrying a handgun in public enabled Mr. Dicken to carry his 9mm Glock lawfully; Whereas restrictions on gun ownership and the imposition of failed gun control policies, to include gun-free zones, make Americans less safe; Whereas a 2013 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study found that defensive gun uses range from about 500,000 to more than 3,000,000 on an annual basis; Whereas only 15 seconds elapsed between the beginning of the Greenwood Park Mall shooting and Mr. Dicken’s intervention that eliminated the shooter, saving countless lives; Whereas Elisjsha Dicken is an American hero who deserves the thanks of a Nation; and Whereas Mr. Dicken was described by Greenwood Police Chief James Ison as ‘‘responsible’’, ‘‘very proficient’’, and ‘‘very tactically sound’’, and Ison further remarked that Mr. Dicken’s actions ‘‘were nothing short of heroic’’: Now, therefore, be it Resolved, That the House of Representatives recognizes and honors Elisjsha Dicken for his demonstration of courage, self-sacrifice, and fidelity to his fellow Americans.

Cosponsoring Boebert's resolution are Reps. Jim Banks (R-IN), Mike Carey (R-OH), Andrew Clyde (R-GA), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Jody Hice (R-GA), Mary Miller (R-IL), Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), Ralph Norman (R-SC), Greg Steube (R-FL), Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), and Dan Bishop (R-NC).

Unsurprisingly, but no less shamefully, not a single Democrat member of the House signed on to sponsor Boebert's resolution honoring Eli Dicken. For them, good guys with guns like Dicken are an inconvenient reality that harm their gun-grabbing aims.