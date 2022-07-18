'Good Samaritan' With Gun Stopped Indiana Mall Shooter 'As Soon As He Began'

In another Democrat narrative-debunking situation, a law-abiding citizen carrying a firearm stopped a shooting in progress at a mall food court in Indiana over the weekend — and is likely to be ignored by most within the mainstream media despite overwhelming praise from leaders in the community.

In a Greenwood, Indiana, mall — roughly 15 miles south of Indianapolis — a man armed with a rifle opened fire on Sunday evening in the food court, fatally shooting three individuals and wounding two others. But then, a "a good Samaritan with a handgun," according to Greenwood police Chief James Ison, put the shooter down.

The bystander, identified as a 22-year-old who was in the food court when the shooting started, "was able to stop this shooter almost as soon as he began." Ison added. "The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court," he said at a press conference.

The Mayor of Greenwood, Mark Myers also heralded the decisive action taken by the "good Samaritan" saying "this person saved lives tonight...On behalf of the City of Greenwood, I am grateful for his quick action and heroism in this situation."

The local leaders' praise for the law-abiding firearm owner however has not been matched in national reporting, much of which has been hyping up every "mass shooting" — using dubious data — but went notably quiet after a good guy with a gun stopped a bad guy with a gun and proved the value of lawful firearm ownership.

The suspect has yet to be identified by authorities, and no motive was immediately reported, but whoever he was and why he started shooting is immaterial to the fact that a good guy with a gun — who is fully cooperating with authorities — stopped him in his tracks just moments after he launched his attack on shoppers.

And isn't that the whole point of Second Amendment advocates' insistence that law abiding firearm owners be allowed to carry when out and about in their communities? All the gun control laws in the country don't stop criminals from illegally obtaining weapons to inflict their terror. When government fails to keep firearms out of the hands of those who are prohibited from having them, it's up to law abiding citizens to protect themselves and their communities — and that's exactly what the 22-year-old in Greenwood apparently did on Sunday.

That young bystander's action stands in stark contrast to the response of hundreds of authorities in Uvalde, Texas, who waited outside the classroom for more than one hour before acting to put down the shooter — and it also again shows why over-reliance on the government is a dangerous choice to make.