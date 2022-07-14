Ivana Trump Dies at 73

Former President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that his first wife and business partner, Ivana Trump, had passed away in New York at the age of 73. "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life," Trump said of his ex-wife.

Ivana Trump — first wife of Donald Trump and mother of Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric — has died at 73. pic.twitter.com/DgppoFA4Zr — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) July 14, 2022

A statement released by the Trump family called Ivana Trump "a survivor":

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump. Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children, and 10 grandchildren.

Ivana and President Trump were married in 1977, and the two had three children — Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric — before splitting up in 1990 through a divorce that was finalized in 1992. "We were all so proud of her," Trump also shared on his family's behalf.

The two worked together on several landmark Trump organization projects, including Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York and the Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City.

Ivana was born in 1949 in Czechoslovakia, then married a platonic friend in order to flee communism and move to Austria without defecting to preserve her ability to visit her parents while still seeking a better life. She then made her way to Canada, where she took night classes to improve her English and worked as a model before marrying Donald Trump and moving to the United States where the two become a Big Apple power couple that dominated tabloids and literally changed the New York City skyline.

