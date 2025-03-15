We Have a New Trump Travel Ban Coming

President Donald J. Trump is reportedly drafting a new travel ban, which will likely trigger the liberal media. It’s a broader order, as opposed to his initial executive order on immigration that listed several predominately Muslim nations. The press erroneously framed this order as a Muslim ban.

It wasn’t—Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation, was not on the list. It was not even Trump’s list—Obama was the one who initially picked the countries in question. The new one Trump is cooking up has 43 nations on it (via NYT):

The Trump administration is considering targeting the citizens of as many as 43 countries as part of a new ban on travel to the United States that would be broader than the restrictions imposed during President Trump’s first term, according to officials familiar with the matter. A draft list of recommendations developed by diplomatic and security officials suggests a “red” list of 11 countries whose citizens would be flatly barred from entering the United States. They are Afghanistan, Bhutan, Cuba, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen, the officials said. The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive internal deliberations, cautioned that the list had been developed by the State Department several weeks ago, and that changes were likely by the time it reached the White House.

Was this meant to be leaked? The leaks of the second Trump presidency aren’t nearly as frequent or damaging as those during his first. On this order, if signed, we’re not going to have the deep state shenanigans at the Department of Justice during the first Trump administration where they initially refused to defend it. Acting Attorney General Sally Yates got fired, but Pam Bondi isn’t going to engage in such theatrics. Trump planned this action well. Get his people in at the DOJ, let them get the institution under their control, and then brace for the lawsuits that are to come from activist lawyers.