So, That's How the Biden White House Participated in the DOJ's Witch Hunt Against Trump

We knew the Biden Department of Justice was going after Donald Trump: they raided Mar-a-Lago in August of 2023, which some could now point to as the moment when Trump won the 2024 Republican nomination. Maybe it started one of history's most remarkable political comebacks. There were reports that FBI agents hoped to find the Russian collusion binder on the premises. The document has been missing for years. Then, there was the exodus of DOJ staffers who resigned to join the prosecution of Mr. Trump in the hush money trial in Manhattan.

The DOJ is under the executive—let’s not play games. Biden was in on it. Fox News reported yesterday that Mike Pence and Trump’s government phones were turned over to the FBI by the Biden White House (via Fox News):

The Biden White House turned over government cellphones belonging to President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence to the FBI in May 2022 as part of a bureau probe into the aftermath of the 2020 election, tying Trump to that investigation without sufficient predication, Fox News Digital has learned. The FBI did not need a warrant to physically obtain the government phones from the Biden White House. But after acquiring the devices, agents began drafting a search warrant to extract the phones’ data, sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News Digital. "The Biden White House played right along with the FBI’s ‘gotcha’ scheme against Trump," a source familiar with the investigation told Fox News Digital. "Biden’s Office of White House Counsel, under the leadership of Dana Remus and Jonathan Su, gave its blessing and accommodation for the FBI to physically obtain Trump and Pence’s phones in early May 2022. Weeks later, the FBI began drafting a search warrant to extract the phones’ data." The phones were obtained and entered as evidence as part of the FBI’s original anti-Trump 2020 election investigation, which eventually was taken over by special counsel Jack Smith. That case was known inside the bureau as "Arctic Frost" and was opened April 13, 2022, by anti-Trump former FBI agent Timothy Thibault. Thibault, according to whistleblowers, broke protocol and played a critical role in opening and advancing the bureau’s original investigation related to the 2020 election, tying Trump to the probe without sufficient predication. Thibault broke protocol by taking action to open the investigation and involve Trump despite being unauthorized to open criminal investigations in his role. Only special agents have the authority to open criminal investigations.

The two special counsel investigations, the hush money nonsense, the now-crumbling Georgia RICO case, the Mar-a-lago raid, and the slew of civil cases got hurled at Trump, and he still won. The endless stream of narratives, too.

‘Trump is a Nazi, he’s Hitler, he’s a threat to our democracy, etc.’ all doled out, all ignored by normal voters. The entirety of America’s institutions were weaponized to imprison this man, and he beat every single one.

Truly remarkable.