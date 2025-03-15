We Have a New Trump Travel Ban Coming
Tipsheet

Hamas Issues Ultimatum After Promising to Release Last American Hostage

Sarah Arnold
March 15, 2025
AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana

Hamas terrorists have stated that they will only release an American-Israeli hostage if a ceasefire is implemented, escalating tensions in the ongoing conflict. The demand for a ceasefire as a condition for the hostage's release has drawn international attention and raised concerns about the broader implications for peace efforts in the region. As both sides remain entrenched, the situation continues to evolve, with humanitarian and political ramifications at the forefront.  

On Saturday, Hamas issued an ultimatum, demanding that Israel agree to a ceasefire in exchange for the release of Edan Alexander, an American-Israeli, as well as the bodies of four other hostages. Describing the proposal as an “exceptional deal,” a senior Hamas official stated that discussions on the second phase of the ceasefire would need to begin on the day the hostages are released and must conclude within 50 days. They also insisted that Israel lift its blockade on humanitarian aid and withdraw from a crucial corridor along Gaza's border with Egypt.

Twenty-one-year-old Alexander is the last living American hostage still being held captive in Gaza. He has been held captive for 526 days as of Saturday. 

The first phase of the ceasefire deal concluded on March 1. Ceasefire talks are still ongoing in Qatar. 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with his cabinet to review a comprehensive report from negotiators and determine the next course of action regarding the hostages' release. Before the terrorist group put its conditions on the table, Netanyahu’s office accused Hamas of “psychological warfare.” 

This follows two Israeli airstrikes in the northern town of Beit Lahiya, which resulted in at least nine deaths, including a local watchdog and three Palestinian journalists. The Israeli military reported that two individuals operating a drone were targeted, claiming it posed a threat to soldiers in the region.

On Friday, the terrorist group said it would release Alexander, only to backtrack on its promises one day later.

