Joe Biden's Daughter Faces IRS Scrutiny Over Unreported Donation

Ashley Biden is facing scrutiny from the IRS over a $250,000 donation from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that was reportedly not reported during her father’s presidency. The unreported gift has raised eyebrows and prompted questions about potential tax implications and transparency regarding political donations. As investigations unfold, the focus is on whether the donation violated financial disclosure regulations or tax laws during former President Joe Biden’s office.

Reports indicate that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Foundation donated $250,000 to Women’s Wellness (Spa)ce, a women’s wellness center in Philadelphia founded by Ashley Biden. A government watchdog filed a complaint with the IRS, claiming that the donation, made while Biden was still in office in 2023, was not adequately disclosed. Notably, the total revenue the former president’s daughter recorded for the 2023 tax year was only $170,296, meaning the Archewell donation significantly surpassed all other contributions to Women’s Wellness (Spa)ce that year.

Paul Kamenar, legal counsel for The National Legal and Policy Center, stated that Ashley’s Philadelphia-based organization, which identifies as a "trauma-informed wellness center," violated reporting regulations. According to the letter, “the large contribution raised eyebrows because of the political implications of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attempts to ingratiate themselves with President Biden and his family.”

“Ms Biden failed to report the receipt of a grant of $250,000 made in 2023 by the Archewell Foundation, founded by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,” Kamenar’s letter continued.

He doubted the accuracy of Ashley Biden’s reported 40-hour workweek at $12.75 per hour, suggesting it might have been inflated.

“While Ms. Biden’s pay is low for her educational and work experience (we) believe that her reported 40-hour work week may have been exaggerated since she was engaged in politically related and other activities, including foreign travel with her mother (Jill Biden),” he added.