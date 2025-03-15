We Have a New Trump Travel Ban Coming
Tipsheet

Controversy Erupts Over Reporter’s Mic in Trump’s Face – Here’s Why

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | March 15, 2025 4:30 PM
Pool via AP

President Donald Trump made headlines when a boom mic hit him in the face during a recent public appearance. Questions quickly arose about the incident—why wasn't the reporter immediately removed from the event, and why was her identity not disclosed? Concerns have also emerged regarding the potential security risks of the microphone itself, with some wondering if it was confiscated and tested for harmful toxins. This unusual event has sparked widespread curiosity and raised several unanswered questions.

On Friday, while taking questions from reporters on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, a reporter repeatedly shoved the fuzzy end of a microphone into Trump’s face, striking him in the face. 

“She just made television tonight,” Trump said, referring to the reporter. “She just became a big story tonight.”

According to reports, this is the first time a president has been hit with a press microphone. 

“Did you see that?” Trump asked. 

The incident quickly went viral on social media and garnered various reactions. 

