Fully Vaccinated and Double-Boosted Dr. Fauci Has COVID

The National Institutes of Health announced on Wednesday that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, had contracted COVID despite being fully vaccinated and double-boosted against the virus. The NIH reported that Fauci has "mild symptoms" and "has not" been close to President Biden recently.

A release from the National Institutes of Health explained further:

Today, Anthony S. Fauci, M.D. director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, and Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden, tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test. He is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice. He is currently experiencing mild symptoms. Dr. Fauci will isolate and continue to work from his home. He has not recently been in close contact with President Biden or other senior government officials. Dr. Fauci will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical advice from his physician and return to the NIH when he tests negative.

Fauci, who become a literal cover model for his work to supposedly tell (or force) Americans to keep from spreading or contracting COVID-19, apparently couldn't avoid the virus forever.

Despite the fact that President Biden previously stated that COVID-19 is "a pandemic of the unvaccinated," Dr. Fauci is just one of many within the Biden administration who have contracted COVID after being fully vaccinated.

Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Communications Director Kate Bedingfield, then-Press Secretary Jen Psaki, current Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, and adviser Susan Rice are just some of those within Biden's inner circle who've had COVID previously despite being fully vaccinated. All reportedly experienced mild symptoms and eventually returned to their duties.

Fauci was scheduled to appear before the Senate Health Committee on Thursday for a hearing on the "Ongoing Federal Response to COVID-19."

We wish Dr. Fauci — who offered flip-flopping guidance, repeatedly violated COVID policies he'd urged, and insisted that the country lock down to the detriment of our people and our economy — a full and speedy recovery.