Tony Fauci, Cover Model

This week is not a great one for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the man who led our country in months upon months of pandemic dinner theater while gaslighting Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) and the American people into believing one thing after saying another behind closed doors.

Doors that remained tightly shut until FOIA requests for his emails yielded thousands of pages of correspondence between Fauci, his colleagues, members of the media, and scientists from around the country.

As Townhall has covered extensively, these emails were bad news for the man who declared assuredly that wearing a mask was the best way to protect oneself and there was no credibility to the theory the pandemic sprung from a Chinese lab. These assurances came, as the dumped emails show, after writing others about how the masks most Americans bought were useless against the Wuhan coronavirus.

By Wednesday evening, Fauci’s forthcoming book had disappeared from Barnes and Noble and Amazon listings, and he was in full damage control mode. Perhaps, as his book title admonishes, Fauci should have better prepared to expect the unexpected.

Loyal to the end, Fauci's fans in the media sprung into action with an intensity that would make any crisis PR firm green with envy. Anchors on CNN and MSNBC saught to reframe the damaging emails and save the man they spent the last 15 months propping up as America's public health savior. Having tied their trustworthiness to the edicts from Dr. Fauci, revelations of his duplicitousness means their little remaining credibility died with his.

It wasn't just liberal cable TV hosts who spent their time idolizing Fauci as COVID swept across the nation. He was also glamorously portrayed on covers across the periodical spectrum as an infallible guiding light.

As the White House pursues the "nothing to see here" defense of Fauci, let's remember the publications that beclowned themselves by heaping praise on America's Doctor.

InSyle Magazine, July 2020 - "The Good Doctor" by CBS News' Norah O'Donnell

A special digital cover: Dr. Anthony Fauci and his wife, bioethicist Dr. Christine Grady spoke to @NorahODonnell about the battle against COVID-19, Fauci's contentious relationship with the White House and how he's staying sane (pro-tip: he power walks). https://t.co/CSM3KjFk3X pic.twitter.com/aNJno1CUkC — InStyle (@InStyle) July 16, 2020

TIME Magazine, December 2020 - "Guardian of the Year"

TIME Magazine, September 2020 - "The 100 Most Influential People" by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel

“Dr. Fauci doesn’t sugarcoat his words and refuses to be pressured by politicians. He delivers the truth, as difficult as it may be to hear, earnestly and with one goal: to save lives,” @jimmykimmel writes #TIME100 https://t.co/r2wSJZybXd pic.twitter.com/CGQmGwQR1C — TIME (@TIME) September 23, 2020

People Magazine, December 2020 - "People of the Year"

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Bobbleheads, Brad Pitt and Fame: 'You Can’t Start Thinking You’re a Celebrity' https://t.co/3urt0Mt9kC pic.twitter.com/YSkGSJgIVF — People (@people) December 2, 2020

Washingtonian Magazine, October 2020 - "Top Doctors"

You already know Anthony Fauci as the nation's most famous doctor. But Washingtonians also know him as our neighbor. Find him on the cover of our Top Docs issue, on stands and in your mailboxes next week. #WearAMask



??: Jeff Elkins pic.twitter.com/ISW0CEun64 — Washingtonian (@washingtonian) October 15, 2020

Plus Magazine, July 2020 - "The Scientist in Chief"

In our July digital cover feature, Dr. Anthony Fauci talks about #HIV and #COVID19, the road to developing a vaccine, the recent Fire Island controversy, and his relationship with activist Larry Kramer.



Read the full interview: https://t.co/3X4MG52Wcg pic.twitter.com/cJRHG1LBIc — Plus Magazine (@HIVPlusMag) July 24, 2020

Honorable Book Mention - "How A Boy From Brooklyn Became America's Doctor"

It's cover reveal day for DR. FAUCI: HOW A BOY FROM BROOKLYN BECAME AMERICA'S DOCTOR!



I'm so excited to share Alexandra Bye's amazing cover art for our picture book biography - out 6/29 from @SimonKIDS.



Available for pre-order now: https://t.co/f8OxdyPeTf pic.twitter.com/xyF195JNHO — katemessner (@KateMessner) March 21, 2021

And as long as we're talking about people beclowning themselves - anyone who bought Fauci merch.

From candles to duvets, Dr. Fauci merchandise has officially arrived—because it was only a matter of time https://t.co/qYDkaeUXCt pic.twitter.com/6yKjkAJmCp — Yahoo Life (@yahoolife) April 3, 2020

Especially Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.