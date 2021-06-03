covid-19

Tony Fauci, Cover Model

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Jun 03, 2021 7:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Tony Fauci, Cover Model

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

This week is not a great one for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the man who led our country in months upon months of pandemic dinner theater while gaslighting Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) and the American people into believing one thing after saying another behind closed doors. 

Doors that remained tightly shut until FOIA requests for his emails yielded thousands of pages of correspondence between Fauci, his colleagues, members of the media, and scientists from around the country.

As Townhall has covered extensively, these emails were bad news for the man who declared assuredly that wearing a mask was the best way to protect oneself and there was no credibility to the theory the pandemic sprung from a Chinese lab. These assurances came, as the dumped emails show, after writing others about how the masks most Americans bought were useless against the Wuhan coronavirus. 

By Wednesday evening, Fauci’s forthcoming book had disappeared from Barnes and Noble and Amazon listings, and he was in full damage control mode. Perhaps, as his book title admonishes, Fauci should have better prepared to expect the unexpected.

Loyal to the end, Fauci's fans in the media sprung into action with an intensity that would make any crisis PR firm green with envy. Anchors on CNN and MSNBC saught to reframe the damaging emails and save the man they spent the last 15 months propping up as America's public health savior. Having tied their trustworthiness to the edicts from Dr. Fauci, revelations of his duplicitousness means their little remaining credibility died with his.

It wasn't just liberal cable TV hosts who spent their time idolizing Fauci as COVID swept across the nation. He was also glamorously portrayed on covers across the periodical spectrum as an infallible guiding light. 

As the White House pursues the "nothing to see here" defense of Fauci, let's remember the publications that beclowned themselves by heaping praise on America's Doctor.

InSyle Magazine, July 2020 - "The Good Doctor" by CBS News' Norah O'Donnell

TIME Magazine, December 2020 - "Guardian of the Year"

TIME Magazine, September 2020 - "The 100 Most Influential People" by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel

People Magazine, December 2020 - "People of the Year"

Washingtonian Magazine, October 2020 - "Top Doctors"

Plus Magazine, July 2020 - "The Scientist in Chief"

 Honorable Book Mention - "How A Boy From Brooklyn Became America's Doctor"

And as long as we're talking about people beclowning themselves - anyone who bought Fauci merch.

Especially Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

What Axios Did With Their Weekly COVID Map Is a Sign That the Pandemic Is Over
Matt Vespa
Trump Blasts 'Tony' After Email Dump: Good Thing I Didn't Listen to Him
Katie Pavlich
Axios: Biden Will Not Create Jan. 6 Commission
Rebecca Downs
Fauci Emails Show Reporter Vowing to Never ‘Jeopardize’ Him
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Messages from Hunter Biden's Laptop Show How He Treated the Mother of His Child is Worse Than We Thought
Rebecca Downs
Newsom Is Really Jacking Up the Pandering In Latest Move to Enhance Racial Equity
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular