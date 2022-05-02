NYC Mayor Wears 'End Gun Violence' Jacket to Met Gala

New York City's Democrat Mayor Eric Adams apparently didn't want to miss out on the fun at Monday evening's Met Gala, and he showed up on the red carpet in a Big Apple-themed tuxedo emblazoned with symbols of his city and the words "END GUN VIOLENCE" scrawled across the back.

It's a noble aim, if only there was someone in New York who could do something about the gun violence that, along with other crimes, continues to skyrocket. An executive of some kind in the city who could focus on strengthening law enforcement to crack down on violent criminals, perhaps something like...a mayor?

Janice Dean, as usual, nails it:

Because this outfit will apparently help clean up New York, @NYCMayor. You are an embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/I9ZKyJXWeW — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 3, 2022

Eric Adams, along with radical Democrat District Attorney Alvin Bragg, have not taken steps to clean up New York. They, like big city Democrats elsewhere in the country, have taken something of a "criminals are victims" tact in dealing with offenders. By going soft on crime, Adams and his fellow New York City Democrats are only encouraging more frequent crime.

As Vespa noted in a recent column, "the Big Apple has seen a 72 percent increase in robberies and a 28 percent increase in assaults" and "shootings in the city seem out of control." Vespa also noted that Adams won his race because voters wanted him to "make things safe again." Apparently, Mayor Adams is more excited to attend the Met Gala than protect New Yorkers from violent criminals.

Speaking of violent criminals, whatever happened to mainstream coverage of the Brooklyn subway shooter? You know, the one who doesn't fit the leftist mainstream media narrative for mass shooters and who has all but vanished from woke Twitter?

Well, here's a video Adams tweeted earlier on Monday to show you where his priorities lie:

Thank you to Cuccio Nail Salon in Washington Heights for getting me ready for the #MetGala!



It’s #SmallBusinessWeek in New York City — shop local! pic.twitter.com/EAmJCE6jZ6 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) May 2, 2022

Adams' attendance at the Met Gala is reminiscent of last weekend's White House Correspondents' Dinner wherein President Biden and other elites gathered to party at a glitzy affair while Americans suffer as a result of Democrat policies and their loyal media lapdogs who fail to hold them accountable.