Trump Endorses 'Wonderful Patriot' Sarah Palin's Bid for Congress

After former Alaska Governor and nominee for Vice President Sarah Palin announced her return to politics, the most-coveted endorsement among Republicans quickly followed as Donald Trump gave her candidacy for the House of Representatives his seal of approval.

Thank you President Trump! Honored to have your support in our campaign for Alaska! ????https://t.co/CrlfiG8MJn pic.twitter.com/Ne1x7nFcAa — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) April 4, 2022

"Wonderful patriot Sarah Palin of Alaska just announced that she is running for Congress, and that means there will be a true America First fighter on the ballot to replace the late and legendary Congressman Don Young," former President Trump said in his endorsement late Sunday evening. "Sarah shocked many when she endorsed me very early in 2016, and we won big. Now, it’s my turn!" he added:

Sarah has been a champion for Alaska values, Alaska energy, Alaska jobs, and the great people of Alaska. She was one of the most popular Governors because she stood up to corruption in both State Government and the Fake News Media. Sarah lifted the McCain presidential campaign out of the dumps despite the fact that she had to endure some very evil, stupid, and jealous people within the campaign itself. They were out to destroy her, but she didn’t let that happen. Sarah Palin is tough and smart and will never back down, and I am proud to give her my Complete and Total Endorsement, and encourage all Republicans to unite behind this wonderful person and her campaign to put America First!

While Palin's announcement that she would be running to replace late Congressman Don Young in a special election came on April 1st, her return to politics is no joke. "I’m announcing my candidacy for the U.S. House seat representing Alaska. Public service is a calling, and I would be honored to represent the men and women of Alaska in Congress, just as Rep. Young did for 49 years," Palin tweeted last week.

Rep. Young was the longest-serving Republican member of Congress with nearly five decades as the lone voice of Alaskans in the House of Representatives, leaving big shoes to fill representing Alaska's one at-large seat in the House.

Palin joins a crowded field of more than 50 other candidates who threw their hats in the ring for the special election to replace Rep. Young following his passing in mid-March, and now a break-neck race to the finish line begins. A special primary will take place on June 11th, according to the Alaska Division of Elections, in the state's first blanket primary in which the top four vote-getters will move on to the ranked choice special general election on August 16th.

Politically, Palin's past experience looks to be a strong fit for the moment more than one decade since she was last seeking elected office. Palin served as the governor of a strategically important state bordering Russia — a fact that drew now poorly aged mockery from the mainstream media. She previously served as chairwoman of the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission that gave her expertise in American fossil fuel and energy regulation that would surely come in handy amid Biden's energy crisis. And, just as Palin's candidacy for governor was a breath of fresh air for Alaskans amid several corruption scandals, the growing cloud swirling over President Biden and his son Hunter's business dealings provide a new focus for her anti-corruption streak as Republicans look to dig further into revelations that came from Hunter Biden's laptop from hell.