Sarah Palin Returns to Politics to Run for Congress

Over a decade after she served as governor of Alaska until 2009 and was John McCain's running mate in 2008, Sarah Palin announced she was running for Congress.

Sarah Palin announces she’s running for Congress, reentering national politics after more than a decade hiatus. pic.twitter.com/xEMeMiQH7Y — Jeremy W. Peters (@jwpetersNYT) April 2, 2022

“Today I’m announcing my candidacy for the U.S. House seat representing Alaska. Public service is a calling, and I would be honored to represent the men and women of Alaska in Congress, just as Rep. Young did for 49 years.” - SP pic.twitter.com/pdMpeDGlRV — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) April 2, 2022

A statement from Palin began by referencing former Rep. Don Young (R-AK), who just died on March 18. He had been the dean of the House, as well as the longest-serving member of Congress. "I realize that I have very big shoes to fill, and I plan to honor Rep. Young's legacy by offering myself up in the name of service to the state he loved and fought for, because I share that passion for Alaska and the United States of America," her statement began in part.

Palin's statement referenced how "America is at a tipping point" and credited how she's "watched the far left destroy the country" as motivation for why she's running.

"At this critical time in our nation's history, we need leaders who will combat the left's socialist, big-govermment, America-last agenda. This country was built by heroes, and the radical left dishonors their legacies by opening our borders to illegal immigrants, mortgaging our children's future, and selling out our nation's interests to the highest bidder."

Palin was considered a potential candidate for many other offices following the 2008 presidential election and waded into the idea of running in a few races, though she resigned as governor in July 2009. She went on to become a Fox News contributor in 2010 for a few years.

The special election primary will take place on June 11, 2022, with the general election being held on August 16, 2022, to replace Rep. Young. According to Ballotpedia, Nicholas Begich (R), Christopher Constant (D), and J.R. Myers (L) have announced their intention to run so far. As Alaska is an at-large district, it is currently without a representative.