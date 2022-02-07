The Olympics Commercial NBC Doesn't Want You to See

As the Genocide Games continue in Beijing and corporate America seems unfazed by the fact that they're propping up and legitimizing the Chinese Communist Party's evil empire, it turns out NBC is more than an unwitting co-conspirator with the CCP.

When Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) tried to buy airtime during the Winter Games to run an ad featuring Enes Kanter Freedom — one of a few professional athletes willing to speak out against the CCP's genocidal actions and freedom-suffocating policies — NBC said "no."

The 30-second spot has nothing objectionable to consumers, it just happens to call out China for its atrocious human rights record and the woke American companies who talk a big game about diversity, equity, and inclusion but then turned its back on the plight of Uyghurs and average Chinese citizens to sponsor the olympics being held in the tyrannical nation.

The ad Rep. Waltz tried to buy airtime for calls out many of the same companies Townhall has previously highlighted for their hypocritical decision to sponsor olympics held in China, including Coca-Cola, Nike, Procter & Gamble, and Visa. In the ad, Enes Freedom makes a bold call in the ad for Americans to "stand for freedom" and "defund the dictators," before telling consumers that "when you see 'made in China,' put it down."

When Rep. Waltz tried to buy the airtime on NBC in the Washington, D.C. media market, the network said not so fast. According to a spokesman for Waltz, "NBC will not run our ad unless we remove the corporate logos of companies," according to The New York Post. "It defeats a major purpose of the ad: to highlight US sponsors’ culpability with China’s human rights abuses."

For its part, NBC claimed that it didn't "reject" the ad, they just required the ad be edited so that it could air — which of course is the same as rejecting the ad in its current form to highlight the hypocrisy and complicity of U.S. companies in legitimizing the CCP regime and not holding it accountable for its evil actions.

Well if NBC doesn't want to give the ad and its contents any exposure, Townhall will:

Numerous other conservatives amplified the ad on Twitter, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Ambassador Nikki Haley who tweeted "This ad deserves to be seen."

The decision to reject an ad calling out American companies for sponsoring the Beijing Genocide Games is not NBC's first questionable decision related to its coverage of the Beijing Winter Games. As Townhall previously covered, Today Show host Savannah Guthrie decided to use what seem to be CCP talking points in NBC's broadcast coverage of the opening ceremonies. NBC's other coverage of CCP atrocities also left viewers scratching their heads as NBC News reported that "Western governments... allege... a systematic repression of Muslim Uyghurs" and then added that "It has to be said that the Chinese government emphatically denies all of this" and says "accusations of genocide are the lie of the century."

NBC isn't having much success on the viewership side of things, either. As Rebecca reported, the opening ceremonies last week notched an all-time low for viewership.