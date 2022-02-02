'Stunned': CNN President Jeff Zucker Resigns Over Undisclosed Relationship

In a surprise shake-up for CNN, the network's president Jeff Zucker announced his resignation Wednesday morning.

A message to "stunned" staff tweeted out by CNN's own Brian Stelter explains the impetus for Zucker's resignation, which is effective immediately:

As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today. I came to CNN on January 28, 2013. Together, we had nine great years. I certainly wish my tenure here had ended differently. But it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute. I am grateful to the thousands of incredibly talented CNN and Turner Sports employees who helped make this such a joy for me, and such a success for all of us. I wish each of you nothing but the best in the years to ahead. With gratitude and much love. Jeff

Zucker's resignation over an unreported relationship with a colleague follows a spate of other big names at CNN who have fallen or are under scrutiny for personal indiscretions. As Vespa outlined in this gem of a story, from Chris Cuomo to Jeffrey Toobin to Don Lemon, CNN staff is not great at keeping things above-board.

CNN's story on Zucker's departure outed Zucker's "closest colleague" as Allison Gollust, CNN's CMO who will apparently keep her job. A few interesting tidbits from Gollust's bio page on CNN's site: "Prior to joining CNN, Gollust served as communications director for New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo." In addition "she started at NBC in the Corporate Communications group in 1996 and was named senior publicist for Today in 1997," the same year Matt Lauer was named co-host of the Today Show.

According to the CNN piece, the CEO of CNN's parent company Warner Media Jason Kilar "accepted Jeff Zucker's resignation" and thanked "Jeff for his contributions over the past 9 years." How nice. "We will be announcing an interim leadership plan shortly," Kilar added before claiming CNN is "at the top of" its game, apparently unaware of the network's collapse in viewership.