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Democratic Party Gives Stephen Colbert Heartfelt Thanks for His Service

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 23, 2026 12:30 PM
Democratic Party Gives Stephen Colbert Heartfelt Thanks for His Service
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Welp, the Democratic Party just admitted that former late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert was one of their favorites stooges peddling their propaganda on the airwaves.

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CBS announced last year that it was canceling Colbert’s show and he recently aired his last episode.

The Democratic Party responded in a post on X that simply read, “Thank you, Stephen Colbert.”

The post included pictures of Colbert interacting with high-profile Democratic figures like former Vice President Kamala Harris, former First Lady Michelle Obama, former President Joe Biden, and former President Barack Obama.

Of course, it makes perfect sense that Democrats would thank Colbert. Since the day he took over the show in 2015, he has carried water for the party while viciously attacking its opponents. There were few media figures who would shill for the party as passionately as the alleged comedian.

Several others on X pointed this out:

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Colbert’s feud with President Donald Trump goes back to 2015 when he appeared on The Late Show soon after Colbert took over as host. Colbert later became one of Trump’s loudest critics. His Trump Derangement Syndrome led him to routinely mock Trump’s speeches, behavior, and policies.

Trump often clapped back in public and complained about the blatant bias Colbert and other late night hosts showed in their programming. The president was eager to spike the ball after CBS announced it was taking Colbert’s show off the air.

CBS said it canceled Colbert’s show because maintaining high ratings for late-night programming had become more of a challenge. The program’s advertising revenue plummeted about 40 percent since 2018.

However, some claimed the timing was suspicious given that it came just after Colbert slammed Paramount, CBS’ parent company, for settling a lawsuit with Trump over a 60 Minutes interview for $16 million. Paramount was also in the middle of trying to complete a merger with Skydance that required federal approval. This led critics to surmise that CBS got rid of Colbert to avoid further conflict with the president.

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