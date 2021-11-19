Kyle Rittenhouse Not Guilty on All Counts

It's over. It's unanimous. Kyle Rittenhouse has been found not guilty of all charges.

Rittenhouse was charged with first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, first-degree intentional homicide, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide. A conviction of just one count could have landed him pretty much a life sentence.

You can watch the reading of the verdict above.

Rittenhouse was 17 years old when he shot and killed Anthony Huber and Joe Rosenbaum in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during the 2020 riots. He claimed it was self-defense—and the video evidence backed that up. The testimony of Gaige Grosskreutz, who was also shot by Rittenhouse, seemed to deliver a massive blow to the prosecution's case against him. One of the district attorneys had a visible facepalm moment when Grosskreutz admitted he was only shot once he pointed his gun at Rittenhouse. And while we're at it, Huber was a rapist and domestic abuser. Rosenbaum was a pedophile. Let's stop acting like these two guys were a) heroes and b) decent people. Our own Julio Rosas covered this trial on the ground and will probably remain if any shenanigans break out again in the streets.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger has been described as a total disaster in these proceedings. Judge Bruce Schroeder excoriated Binger for his attempt to flout the rules of what is and what is not allowed to be addressed during cross-examination. While presenting the AR-15 rifle that was used in the shooting, Binger pointed it at folks inside the courtroom. Yes, it was empty, but basic gun safety was yet again not followed, something that Alec Baldwin knows all too well. Binger might have committed a felony with this act, though I doubt any accountability will occur here.

