Ferguson Police Chief Debunks Cori Bush's Race-Baiting

As a jury in Kenosha continues deliberations in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, elected Democrats and media personalities have continued ratcheting up their rhetoric — as Townhall covered here — to try and make sure the jury knows what the "right" verdict ought to be.

Not one to be left out of the narrative, Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) tweeted out a story — covered in full by Vespa here — that is literally unbelievable. Bush claimed that, during the riots in Ferguson, Missouri, "white supremacists" would snipe at her and other activists "near where Michael Brown Jr. was murdered" from behind a hill. In her leftism-addled logic, a not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse seven years later tells the fictitious white supremacist snipers in her story that what they did is still okay.

When we marched in Ferguson, white supremacists would hide behind a hill near where Michael Brown Jr. was murdered and shoot at us.



They never faced consequences.



If Kyle Rittenhouse gets acquitted, it tells them that even 7 years later they still can get away with it. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 15, 2021

When Bush's office was called out on their baseless claim, her staff doubled down, saying "While on the frontlines of the Ferguson Uprising, Congresswoman Bush and other activists were shot at by white supremacist vigilantes. The question we need to ask is why white supremacists feel empowered to open-carry rifles, incite violence, and put Black lives at risk across our country." Oh.

Vespa's conclusion that Rep. Bush's tweet doesn't even need a fact check is true, but the chief of police in Ferguson did anyway.

According to The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall Jr. said Monday he didn’t know that there was any record of such an incident. 'None that I’m aware of,' he said, adding he wasn’t aware of any incidents that the tweet might be referencing."

Rep. Cori Bush says white supremacists shot at Ferguson protesters, but chief not aware of incident https://t.co/dN97CF5MbO pic.twitter.com/mKLUo9QgLY — St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) November 16, 2021

Funny how that works. Funnier still is the fact that Bush is unlikely to face any tough questions about why she'd lie about white supremacists when such flawed individuals shouldn't be made light of nor used to give her an opportunity to speak out on a case the facts of which she seems not to know.

While we're debunking Rep. Bush's claims, it's also worth pointing out that her claim about Michael Brown Jr. being "murdered" is not something that was corroborated by then-President Obama's DOJ which ruled that Brown was shot by an officer in self-defense, another inconvenient truth for the left from which Townhall never shied away.