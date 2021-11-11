Riots

Democrats Are Again Trying to Influence an Ongoing Trial

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
 @itsspencerbrown
Posted: Nov 11, 2021 10:45 AM
Source: Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool

As the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse continues in Kenosha, Wisconsin — see Julio's coverage here for the latest from the courtroom — people not involved in the case nor from the community are chiming in on their desired outcome. Namely, Democrat elected officials and liberal media figures. 

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) seems to think he's the arbiter of facts in the case, calling on the jury to "Lock up Kyle Rittenhouse and throw away the key," an ironic sentence for someone who's worked on criminal justice reform for years.

Liberal self-described "multimedia journalist" has decided it's up to him to determine the verdict, rendering Rittenhouse "guilty" despite the fact that all defendants are innocent until proven to be guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Democrat operative Jon Cooper rallied his more than 800,000 followers behind a guilty verdict despite their opinions being of zero importance in the case's eventual outcome. 

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) chimed in to claim that a judge ruling on the admissibility of evidence means that the "justice system isn't blind," again seeking to undermine the trial's legitimacy because the rule of law isn't matching up with Democrats' rules of social justice.

An honorable mention goes to LeBron James, who apparently couldn't help himself and decided to play armchair psychiatrist.

The more recent commentary from Democrats comes after they smeared Rittenhouse in 2020 before they knew any facts of the case. 

Reps. Ayanna Presley and Ilhan Omar both called Rittenhouse a "domestic terrorist" in viral tweets.

This isn't the first time Democrats have chimed in before a jury concludes its deliberations and issues a verdict, most notably as they did during the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) appeared out of nowhere in a suburb of Minneapolis to encourage violence if a jury didn't convict Chauvin, and President Biden was not shy about the outcome he sought, saying he was "praying" for a guilty verdict.

In the Chauvin trial, Democrats got their desired outcome. In the Rittenhouse trial, and despite the mainstream media's assertions, a conviction is anything but certain. The question now is when will Maxine Waters show up in Kenosha?

