Democrats Are Again Trying to Influence an Ongoing Trial

As the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse continues in Kenosha, Wisconsin — see Julio's coverage here for the latest from the courtroom — people not involved in the case nor from the community are chiming in on their desired outcome. Namely, Democrat elected officials and liberal media figures.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) seems to think he's the arbiter of facts in the case, calling on the jury to "Lock up Kyle Rittenhouse and throw away the key," an ironic sentence for someone who's worked on criminal justice reform for years.

Lock up Kyle Rittenhouse and throw away the key. — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeemjeffries) November 10, 2021

Liberal self-described "multimedia journalist" has decided it's up to him to determine the verdict, rendering Rittenhouse "guilty" despite the fact that all defendants are innocent until proven to be guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Kyle Rittenhouse is a murderer — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) November 10, 2021

Democrat operative Jon Cooper rallied his more than 800,000 followers behind a guilty verdict despite their opinions being of zero importance in the case's eventual outcome.

Who else thinks Kyle Rittenhouse is GUILTY? ??? — Jon Cooper ???? (@joncoopertweets) November 10, 2021

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) chimed in to claim that a judge ruling on the admissibility of evidence means that the "justice system isn't blind," again seeking to undermine the trial's legitimacy because the rule of law isn't matching up with Democrats' rules of social justice.

The justice system isn’t blind. https://t.co/18V2bvwCOe — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 10, 2021

An honorable mention goes to LeBron James, who apparently couldn't help himself and decided to play armchair psychiatrist.

What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. ?????? https://t.co/LKwYssIUmD — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

The more recent commentary from Democrats comes after they smeared Rittenhouse in 2020 before they knew any facts of the case.

Reps. Ayanna Presley and Ilhan Omar both called Rittenhouse a "domestic terrorist" in viral tweets.

A 17 year old white supremacist domestic terrorist drove across state lines, armed with an AR 15.



He shot and killed 2 people who had assembled to affirm the value, dignity, and worth of Black lives.



Fix your damn headlines. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) August 27, 2020

A domestic terrorist executed two people, and according to Tucker and his supporters this is “maintaining order.”



Their murderous rants have inspired many mass shooters and now they aren’t even trying to distance themselves from it, they are excusing it.



God help us. https://t.co/Mzp6ZiZv01 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 27, 2020

This isn't the first time Democrats have chimed in before a jury concludes its deliberations and issues a verdict, most notably as they did during the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) appeared out of nowhere in a suburb of Minneapolis to encourage violence if a jury didn't convict Chauvin, and President Biden was not shy about the outcome he sought, saying he was "praying" for a guilty verdict.

In the Chauvin trial, Democrats got their desired outcome. In the Rittenhouse trial, and despite the mainstream media's assertions, a conviction is anything but certain. The question now is when will Maxine Waters show up in Kenosha?