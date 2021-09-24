VP Harris Chuckles While Comparing Phony Border Patrol Story to 'Times of Slavery'

During Friday's chaotic episode of the view (more on what happened before the VP's interview here), Kamala Harris was asked by host Sara Haines about "those disturbing images of U.S. Border Patrol agents on horseback inhumanely corralling Haitians at the Texas border," a narrative that has been soundly discredited by anyone who cares about the truth more than distracting from Biden's blunders.

"Human beings should not be treated that way," Harris said without making the distinction between human beings in general and human beings attempting to illegally cross an international border. But then it got more hyperbolic and even worse.

"It also evoked images of some of the worst moments of our history where that kind of behavior has been used against the indigenous people of our country, has been used against African Americans during times of slavery," Harris proclaimed with an inexplicable grin and tinge of her trademark laugh she often employs at the worst possible moments.

As if it wasn't already bad enough that Kamala Harris was comparing the evil of slavery to federal law enforcement officers bravely doing their duty, she did so with a grin and a giggle.

.@VP @KamalaHarris addresses the U.S. Border Patrol deploying agents on horseback against Haitian migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border: “Human beings should not be treated that way.”



“We’ve got to do more, no question... Haiti is our neighbor.” pic.twitter.com/ao61DG9zH3 — The View (@TheView) September 24, 2021

Now that the first few attempts to scapegoat Border Patrol agents — by falsely claiming agents were "whipping" Haitians, then that they were using "whip-like cords" to beat illegal immigrants — have been quickly debunked, Haines apparently settled on the smear that those protecting our country were "inhumanely corralling" those attempting to cross an international border illegally.

As Katie and Julio have both covered, the story was a manufactured fake news narrative aimed at creating a new boogeyman at the U.S.-Mexico border amid the Biden administration's complete failure to secure the border or prevent the humanitarian and public health crisis the world has watched unfold in Del Rio in recent weeks.

"You've been tasked with immigration, how do you explain this?" Haines pressed Harris of the faux scandal.

"I've been very clear about the images that you and I both saw of those law enforcement officials on horses — I was outraged by it, it was horrible, and deeply troubling," Harris claimed. "There's been now an investigation that is being conducted, which I fully support, and there needs to be consequence and accountability."

"So I'm glad to know that [Alejandro] Mayorkas, the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, is taking it very seriously," Harris added despite Mayorkas so far taking the situation along the U.S.-Mexico border — that recently saw 15,000 illegal immigrants set up camp under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas — anything but seriously.

"Will the Biden administration halt all deportations of Haitians at the Texas border and allow Haitians to apply for Asylum?" asked Haines following Harris' assertion that there would be action to help the Haitians illegally coming to America.

After offering a selective history lesson while Joy Behar coughed off-screen, Harris said America has to "do more" for those seeking to illegally come into the United States but failed to say that the Biden administration's policy toward Haitians in the country illegally would change. That same policy was cited by President Biden's special envoy to Haiti in his resignation letter tendered earlier in the week.

The answers Harris gave to questions on The View did not mollify those critical of the Biden administration's immigration policy from either side.

More dodging. More feigning. More evading responsibility. This is your government. Journalists rightly called out the Trump admin for things like this—attributing blame where it belonged. Biden and Harris are all Kafka here—pretending they have no power over the bureaucracy. https://t.co/q6rKE1gJZG — Colin Kalmbacher (@colinkalmbacher) September 24, 2021

The Vice President dodged direct questions on how the Biden administration intends to resolve the human rights abuses of #HaitianMigrants on the Southern Border. Soft interview, canned answers. https://t.co/KRhQ7L7LNB — ????Alexandra Halaby?????? (@iskandrah) September 24, 2021