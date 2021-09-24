The View

WATCH: Hosts of 'The View' Yanked Off Set Moments Before Interviewing Kamala Harris

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Sep 24, 2021 12:35 PM
Source: Screenshot via ABC

Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled to do a much-touted exclusive with the ladies of The View on Friday, but much like everything Harris is involved in, it quickly devolved into a mess. 

Promoted as the Vice President's "first in-studio talk show appearance since taking office" turned into far less than a polished and friendly sit-down talk about her work over the last nine months thanks to a sudden outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus among hosts on The View.

Abruptly, after Friday's show had already started and just before Harris was set to join the ladies of The View at the table, hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were pulled from the set after their COVID test results came back positive despite both hosts saying they're fully vaccinated. 

Coming back from commercial break, host Joy Behar said "we're back — and there seems to be something happening here that I'm not 100 percent aware of, can someone please apprise me of the situation?"

A crew member then told Navarro and Hostin they needed to step off set. 

"So shall I introduce the Vice President?" Behar asked. "Okay, so..." she began before being then being told to stop her introduction. 

"No?" Behar asked.  "Shall we dance? Let's do a tap dance," she continued, a bit thrown off before trying to transition to commercial while they figured things out.

The crew shared then that "everything's just being done just to be as safe as humanely possible, so what we're going to try to do now is an interview with the Vice President remotely, right in a couple minutes, so that's the plan. We're going to talk to her from another room," they said to audible disappointment from the studio audience.

"So we're going to talk to her remotely?" Behar asked. 

"Even though she's here," the crew confirmed. 

"Even though she's in the building," Behar repeated before finally successfully throwing to commercial. 

When they came back from the break, Vice President Harris was, indeed, in some secondary room in front of a camera with an iPhone headset dangling from her ear to make the back-and-forth interview work. 

