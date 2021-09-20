Border Security

'Journalists' Spread Vicious Lies About Border Patrol Agents Deterring Illegal Immigrants

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Sep 20, 2021 6:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

As the border crisis rages out of control, with 12,000 illegal immigrants camping out under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, members of the leftist media have found their latest shiny object of distraction. 

Border Patrol agents mounted on horseback are deterring illegal immigrants, many from Haiti, from entering the U.S. through the Rio Grande. Democrat political operative Sawyer Hacket tweeted photos saying the agents were whipping them. As Julio reports, that isn't what happened. 

Right on cue, journalists took the bait and proliferated the false story. 

From the El Paso Times

A mounted U.S. Border Patrol agent shouted commands in a tense encounter with Haitian migrants wading through the Rio Grande near Del Rio, Texas.

As the Haitians tried to climb onto the U.S. side of the river Sunday afternoon, the agent shouted: "Let's go! Get out now! Back to Mexico!"

The agent swung his whip menacingly, charging his horse toward the men in the river who were trying to return to an encampment under the international bridge in Del Rio after buying food and water in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.

And of course, the fake news made it all the way to the White House press briefing where Press Secretary Jen Psaki furthered the false narrative. 

