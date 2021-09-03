EXCLUSIVE: GOP Veteran Reps Share the Cost of Biden's Bungled Afghan Withdrawal in RNC 'Not in Vain' Series

While the Biden administration can't bother to stop impatiently checking its collective watch while hoping Americans forget about Afghanistan, the Republican National Committee is leaning into its effort to remind the country of those who served and sacrificed in America's longest war.

Previewed exclusively by Townhall, the RNC is rolling out the second video in its "Not In Vain" series featuring Republican members of Congress who served our country as they reflect on the end of America's military presence in Afghanistan.

The frank conversations cover the lasting impact of Biden's failure and what it means for America's standing in the world.

"This is a disaster for our credibility. Can you imagine what our allies in Taiwan or Ukraine or other places are thinking right now? They're terrified," says Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) who is a retired Green Beret and Army National Guard Colonel. "The blood that is on Biden’s hands are the Americans that he’s leaving behind, the allies that he’s abandoning, the future Americans that are going to be hit in the homeland, and what makes me so mad is the future soldiers who are going to have to go back and deal with this problem. But this time we have no bases, no local allies because they’ve been hunted down, and a terrorist army armed to the teeth with our equipment.”





"Thousands and thousands and thousands of Afghans that helped us over the last 20 years, that were reassured that we were going to get them out of there, now they're living under Taliban rule," explains Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), a retired Navy Rear Admiral. "Well, a lot of them, their families are being persecuted, tortured, are going to be killed. These people are going to be so bitter towards the United States for walking away and leaving them, some of these people that have been our allies in Afghanistan will become our enemies."

"I think as nations across the globe look at U.S. policy, what they're asking themselves is, is the United States tactical and strategic and fighting hard to achieve strategic objectives that make the world safer, that make the U.S. and its allies safer, that domestically makes their homeland safer?" asks Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL), a retired Army Staff Sergeant. "Or are the people that are in charge so focused on political optics that they're going to allow the greatest nation on the face of the earth to end its century of leadership across the globe?"

"Biden never served one day in our boots so he has no idea what it means to wear the nation's cloth — we can't forget that," reminds Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), a retired Navy Master Chief Petty Officer. "Those that do serve, those that are around him, his advisors, his generals... they're giving him the same advice that we all are giving. The August 31st deadline doesn't work, intelligence shows that the country is falling apart, Americans are at danger, it's arguably more dangerous now in Afghanistan than it was 20 years ago. It's no different than in the southern border," Gonzales explains. "He has failed to listen to those that live and work and operate on the southern border in the same manner that he has failed to listen to those experts in Afghanistan and it's going to cause people to die. It's going to cause bloodshed."

"Going forward, we will have to regain the trust of our allies and people around the world to ensure that they know that we're strong and we have your back," urges Rep. Jake Ellzey (R-TX), a retired Navy Commander. "This has done damage to our reputation as a nation, on supporting and staying true to our allies, and I just like to ensure that our allies know we're going to be there for them."

"Veterans and members of the military need to know that their sacrifice will always be remembered,” says RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in explaining the motivation behind the "Not In Vain" series. “Amplifying veteran voices in Congress is needed now more than ever after witnessing Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan."

President Biden, for obvious reasons, doesn't want to talk about Afghanistan. He's refused to take questions from reporters on the topic, spoken about tax hikes and vaccine mandates instead, and seemed more interested in returning to vacation in Delaware than honoring the 13 heroes who died in Kabul during his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

After a few shameless press conferences, the White House is ready to move on from Afghanistan without any meaningful expressions of gratitude to those who served nor accountability for the damage Biden's bungled withdrawal has done to America's security at home and reputation on the world stage.

As for RNC Chair McDaniel, "The Republican Party will always honor our veterans and their service to this country.”