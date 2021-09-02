Must Watch: Veteran GOP Congressmen Reflect on Sacrifice in Afghanistan

Americans across the country are processing the official end of the 20 year war in Afghanistan and the Biden administration's catastrophic exit from the country.

In a new video produced by the Republican National Committee, Afghanistan veterans serving in Congress sat down to reflect on their time there and to express their gratitude to all who served to protect the United States from another 9/11.

"If I could go back and talk to that 20 year old kid who landed in Afghanistan I would go back and tell him thank you. Thank you for everything you're doing because for the next 20 years, you're going to keep America safe and everyone that served in Afghanistan, we did our part. America is that beacon of hope." -Congressman Tony Gonzales (R-TX), Navy Master Chief Petty Officer (Ret.)

"I am in a very unhealthy mix of betrayal, grief and rage right now and those feelings are understandable, but I want them to hear me loud and clear, veterans, Gold Star families, victims of 9/11, their sacrifices were not in vain. A whole generation of Americans have grown up, not worried about planes flying into buildings, not worried about suicide bombers on school buses, they've grown up in safety and that sacrifice was worth it. But if you're struggling with this please call somebody. There are hotlines out there. Use them, you are not alone." -Congressman Michael Waltz (R-FL), Green Beret and Army National Guard Colonel

"There are those coming home under flag draped caskets and there are those coming home with serious and grave injuries. The one thing that can never be taken away from them is the service that they gave. The service that they gave to those that stood shoulder to shoulder with them. Their fellow marines. Those that were holding the wire. The interpreters and other SIVs that they were fighting to get out. The Americans that they were fighting to get out. They gave everything that they could because of those they beleived in and the commitment they had to those to their left and their right. That's why we do what we do in combat and that will never fade away." -Congressman Brian Mast (R-FL), Army Staff Sergeant (Ret.)

"Their sacrifice was not in vain. It wasn't. It kept this country safe for 20 years and it's because we've had brave people who have been willing to give their life and limb over in Afghanistan. Thank you to all the brave men and women who served over there. I want to reiterate that their service and their sacrifice was not in vain, but I also want them to know I am just as disgusted as they are about the way we're leaving this and the way we're getting out of there. It's absolutely horrific and embarrassing." -Congressman Ronny Jackson (R-TX), Navy Rear Admiral (Ret.)

"The message to the Gold Star families, those who have lost loved ones, those who have been wounded and their families, we did our jobs. We did our jobs for 20 years. The only thing you can say is be proud of the job that you did. This isn't political. This is personal and it's about Americans. It's personal for all of us who have served there and it's personal for everyone who knows somebody who has too." -Congressman Jake Ellzey (R-TX), Navy Commander (Ret.)