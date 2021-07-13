Inflation

The Biden Economy: Americans See Biggest Jump in Inflation Since 2008

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Inflation is again hitting Americans' wallets harder than it has in years as the U.S. saw its third straight month of rising prices, up 5.4 percent from last year in data released Tuesday — a larger surge than the 5 percent experts predicted. As even Morning Joe and the Associated Press note, that is the "sharpest 12-month inflation spike since June 2008."

Some Democrats and their media allies say increasing inflation is a sign that President Biden's "build back better" recovery plan is working, but when looking at the items driving inflation, their justification — that Americans are back to normal and active in parts of the economy for the first time since Wuhan coronavirus restrictions hit causing demand do outstrip supply — does not add up. 

Millions of Americans traveled for the Fourth of July weekend, but that wasn't the first time Americans were on the go this year. Furniture, bacon, fruit, TVs, shoes, milk, and rent were all still being paid for during the pandemic, and are not new post-pandemic activities that entirely validate what Biden's allies claim. 

Republicans on Capitol Hill responded with criticism for the Biden economic agenda and measures "rammed through" by Democrats, pointing out the apparent justification of their previous concerns about inflation.

As Townhall has previously reported, Americans experienced the most expensive Independence Day weekend in years earlier this month, despite the White House cherry-picking data to herald a $0.16 cheaper Fourth of July BBQ.

Most Popular